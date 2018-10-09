FRIENDSWOOD
Facing a tough, upset-minded Clear Brook Wolverines squad, the District 24-6A leading Clear Springs Chargers gutted out a 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17 win Tuesday on the road.
“It was a good, high-quality match,” Clear Springs head coach Shannon McClellen said. “The crowd was definitely into it, and it was loud in here. … Brook is playing a pretty high level of volleyball right now, and our goal from here on out is to get a little bit better for playoffs and have a pretty good run.”
The pivotal set of the match was the third, which saw Clear Springs rally from behind late to stun Clear Brook and whip up a swell of momentum.
“We’ve put ourselves in situations where we’re down, but it kind of shows the character of the team — that we’re going to fight for every point, and don’t count us out, even when we’re losing, we find ways to take advantage of errors other teams are making and to capitalize on our strengths,” McClellen said. “One of our strengths is our mental toughness of being able to bounce back and having a short-term memory when we make errors.”
The Wolverines led by as much as 14-11 in the third stanza, and led 22-20 looking like they were going to close it out and take a 2-1 lead in the match. But, a hit out of bounds gave the Chargers a window of opportunity, and they seized on it. A kill from Alana Dawson and a big block by Haley Moses saw Clear Springs take a 23-22 lead.
A Kailin Newsome kill knotted the score back up, but a kill from Moses and another Clear Brook hitting error saw Clear Springs win the set and take the 2-1 match lead. After that, the Wolverines appeared drained, and the Chargers took full advantage.
Clear Springs got out to a 7-0 lead in the close-out fourth set in a run highlighted by a pair of Massiel Coronado (24 assists, four aces) serving aces, and never really looked back. The Chargers led by as much as 20-10 in the frame before ending the match in style with the final point coming by way of another Coronado ace.
Clear Springs got off to a solid start in the first set, leading by as much as 13-10 at one point. But, a late run by Clear Brook saw the Wolverines take control and get out to a 1-0 lead in the match. Tied at 17-17, Clear Brook got a 6-2 spurt capped by a Newsome ace to create enough cushion to fend off Clear Springs.
The Chargers responded with an impressive second set in which they never trailed and a 1-1 score marked the only tie. Leading 7-5, a 10-3 run — which ended with back-to-back kills from Shyia Richardson (16 kills) — blew the set wide open in Clear Springs’ favor.
“We dropped that first set, and we knew we had some mental errors that we needed to clean up, do a little bit better, which I think that we did to win the next three,” McClellen said.
Leading the Chargers defensively were Hannah Crawford (18 digs) and Mary Alper (seven blocks).
Up next, Clear Springs (8-0 in district) will look to continue its march toward an undefeated district title noon Saturday against Dickinson (3-6) at home.
