TEXAS CITY
With more experience and improvements made to last year’s weak points, the Texas City Lady Stings will be looking to contend for a playoff spot this season.
“We have improved quite a bit over the offseason, so I’m hoping that’ll turn into a few more wins for us,” Texas City head coach Mel Salazar said.
In order to make the postseason goal a reality, the Lady Stings had to spend the offseason working on their passing and their serving game.
“I think that this year, we’re going to be able to run a stronger offense,” Salazar said. “It’s not where I’d like it to be, but it’s much improved from where we were at last year. There’s still some work left to do, and hopefully we can get there in time for district.”
A significant strength of the team, Salazar said, will be at middle blocker with two of Texas City’s best offensive players — senior Ny’Keyia Letroise and sophomore Ashlynn Lewis — returning to the mix.
Salazar expects an experienced senior core made up of Letroise and setters Jennifer Herrera and Sydney Osteen, as well as sophomore libero Macee Medina to provide some of the leadership needed for the Lady Stings to find more success on the court.
“I think that’s going to be crucial in getting over the hump this year,” Salazar said. “If we can get these girls to show some real leadership on the court, I think that our opportunity to make the top four (in district) will increase quite a bit. So, I’m excited about that.”
Looking to gel with the more experienced players will be a pair of junior varsity call-ups, as well as a freshman hitter, who Salazar said brings a clearly visible amount of high-level club volleyball experience.
Following a season last year that saw the Lady Stings fall just short of a playoff berth with a fifth-place finish in district, as this new regular season is set to begin, Salazar said the was impressed with her team’s performances in recent scrimmages.
“Obviously, it’s early in the season and we have a lot of work to do, but I’m optimistic about how they’re going to look as the season progresses,” Salazar said.
The Lady Stings enter a district with familiar foes like Santa Fe, Ball High and Galena Park along with newcomers Friendswood, Baytown Lee, Crosby and Goose Creek Memorial.
The Lady Stings open their season 6 p.m. Tuesday at Alvin.
