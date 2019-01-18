TEXAS CITY
An always electric atmosphere for the Ball High-Texas City rivalry was only further intensified with first place in the District 22-5A standings on the line, as the Stings broke open a close game late to record a 58-43 home win over the Tors on Friday night.
“We knew it was going to be an intense game, and (Ball High head) coach Temple always does a great job,” Texas City head coach Chris Mason said. “We just thought it was a must-win for us because we were at home. That’s how you compete for titles, you’ve got to win your home games.”
Caden McKenzie swished a buzzer beating 3-pointer from just a few steps past half court at the end of the third quarter to set the tone for what would be a strong final period for Texas City.
After Ball High’s Giovanni Janke drained two free throws to cut Texas City’s lead to 39-36 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Stings scored six unanswered points. Jacolby Belle put exclamation points on the key run with a blocked shot on the defensive end followed up by a mid-range jumper on the ensuing offensive possession.
Following that run, Texas City had an answer every time Ball High tried to cut into the lead, and the Stings scored the final six points of the game to completely put it out of reach.
“We’ve got to be more mentally tough,” Temple said. “We had some mental lapses, and we never recovered from them.”
The Stings could not capitalize on opportunities to put some more cushion between themselves and the Tors before the final period, as they suffered a stretch of 10 consecutive missed free throws from late in the second quarter through the entire third quarter. But, Texas City converted 9 of 12 from the charity stripe in the final 1:52 of the game to help put it on ice.
Texas City and Ball High exchanged the lead nine times and had two ties in the first 9:08 of the game before the Stings went on the first significant run of the game early in the second quarter. Trailing 13-12, McKenzie kickstarted a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer, and then Dayton Booker did the heavy lifting after that, converting two steals into easy transition layups and hitting a mid-range jump shot.
The Tors went 7-for-8 at the free throw line (including 4-for-4 from Darion Henry), got a 3-pointer from Janke and a layup from Tyler Polzin to knot the score back up at 25-25. But, the Stings responded with a 7-0 run bookended by 3-pointers from fan-favorite Terrell Mitchell and McKenzie.
Ball High big man Quinton Cooper restored some momentum for the Tors by converting an and-one off of an offensive rebound and put-back right before the end of the second quarter to cut Texas City’s lead to 32-28 at halftime.
“They were excited about the game all week long, and I thought they came out focused and prepared,” Temple said. “I thought they held their composure, so I’m very proud of them. But, we just couldn’t sustain it.”
The teams exchanged baskets back and forth in a low-scoring third quarter, with Ball High getting its deficit down to two points on three occasions before McKenzie’s buzzer-beater injected some life into Texas City.
A deep, balanced Stings squad got a whopping 43 points off the bench (including all 26 of their second-half points), sparked by T.J. Fountain with 15 points, McKenzie with 14 points and four rebounds, and Booker with nine points. Texas City had 10 players with at least one rebound and eight players with at least two boards.
Ball High was led by Henry with 14 points and eight rebounds. Janke added seven points, Terry Webb had six points and six rebounds, and Cooper corralled seven boards.
The Tors handily won the rebounding battle over the smaller Stings, 39-22, but Texas City was far more careful with the ball, turning it over only seven times (including just one turnover in each quarter in the first, second and fourth) compared to 23 turnovers for Ball High.
Texas City (6-1 in district) begin the second half of 22-5A play at home 7 p.m. Tuesday against Friendswood (5-2).
“I want to see us a little more hungry on the boards, making free throws and finishing off the easy plays that we get,” Mason said.
Ball High (6-1) will look to rebound from its first district loss at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Santa Fe (0-7).
“We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, and we’ve got to be more deliberate on offense,” Temple said. “We’ve got to lace them up every night and be prepared to play.
