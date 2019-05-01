HOUSTON
Pasadena Dobie used a five-run fourth inning to defeat Clear Springs, 8-4, in the opening game of their best-of-three Region III-6A area round series on Wednesday at Clear Lake.
Game two is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Clear Lake, followed by a third game at 6 p.m. Friday if needed.
There was no shortage of offense in Wednesday's game, with Clear Springs finishing with 11 hits to 10 for Dobie.
It was the big two-out hits, highlighted by two long balls from the Longhorns, that decided the contest.
Dobie senior shortstop Taylor Pleasants showed why she was coveted by LSU with a solo home run in the first inning.
Clear Springs wanted no part of Pleasants in the fourth, intentionally walking her to load the bases with two out.
There was no escaping clean up hitter Camryn Wincher, who fouled out several pitches on a 2-2 count before slamming a grand slam over the left field fence.
Dobie added another run in the inning before being retired with an 8-1 lead.
"They've been (walking Pleasants) all year," Dobie coach Robin Rackley said. "That's the reason we have Camryn there. Camryn did a fantastic job. She's been doing that all year. That's the great thing about my team. We love Taylor and Camryn, but everybody puts work in."
The Chargers were not dismayed by the deficit. Instead, they immediately began working to narrow the margin.
Infield hits from Demi Elder, Kaylee Thomas and Kelly Baker loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth.
Dobie got fielder's choice out at the plate before Jenna Bell came through with a two-run base hit.
It was the third hit of the night for Bell, with Elder also finishing with three hits.
The Chargers were not done, adding a fourth run in the sixth with a double from Elder and a run-scoring hit by Ashley Walker.
"We've fought all season and I'm proud of my kids for continuing to fight," Clear Springs coach Jennifer Knight said. "We're going to continue to fight through the series. I can't ask for more from them."
Clear Springs needed more clutch hits, leaving nine runners on base and six in scoring position.
"We need to do a better job of putting the ball in play," Knight said said. "We put ourselves in a hole and it's hard to dig out of that."
Dobie had the same numbers, but had the benefit of the two long balls as well as bunching half of their 10 hits in one inning.
"We do a lot of situational hitting in practice," Rackley said. "I thought the girls did a great job. We have to keep doing what we do."
One bright spot for Clear Springs was the pitching of Thomas, who came on in relief of starter Faith Hadley and held Dobie hitless over the final three innings.
Thomas is one of three Chargers pitchers and the team's only senior.
"(Thomas) held her composure tonight," Knight said. "She came in and did what she needed to do."
