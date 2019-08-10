Clear Springs won the tournament’s silver bracket, Clear Falls won the bronze bracket, and Galveston County’s contingent of volleyball teams all finished out the Adidas John Turner Classic in strong fashion Saturday.
The Chargers finished in ninth place out of the 58 teams in the tournament, going 3-0 on Saturday to claim the silver bracket championship. Clear Springs swept Bellaire (25-19, 25-17) and New Braunfels (25-18, 25-17) to set up a championship match showdown with defending Class 6A state finalist Fort Bend Ridge Point. After dropping the opening set, Clear Springs rallied for a 23-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory.
Clear Springs’ Alana Dawson earned all-tournament honors for her and her team’s effort.
Over in the bronze bracket, Clear Falls secured a 17th-place finish in the tournament with wins over Dallas Highland Park (25-22, 22-25, 25-21), Austin Westlake (25-22, 25-23) and San Antonio O’Conner (25-21, 25-19) to win the bracket.
After a rough day Friday, Friendswood (26th place) finished as runners-up in the copper bracket. The Lady Mustangs topped Alvin Shadow Creek (27-25, 27-25) and Houston St. John’s (25-23, 25-21), but were defeated in the bracket’s championship match by Manvel (25-14, 25-19).
Clear Creek (34th place) were runners-up in the flight one bracket, as the Wildcats defeated Richmond Foster (25-21, 25-13) and Kingwood (25-12, 22-25, 25-22), but could not finish the day with a win against Mission Veterans Memorial (25-17, 25-22).
Veterans Memorial also toppled Santa Fe (25-19, 17-25, 25-20) in the flight one bracket, but the Lady Indians began their day with a win over defending Class 5A state champions Kingwood Park (25-20, 25-20). Santa Fe finished 35th in the tournament.
Not far behind (37th place) in the flight one bracket was Texas City, which also recorded wins over Foster (25-23, 25-23) and Kingwood Park (25-17, 25-20) after opening its day with a tough loss against Kingwood (21-25, 25-21, 25-16).
Rounding out the county contingent was Dickinson (47th place) in the flight three bracket, with the Lady Gators winning their matches against Waller (25-23, 21-25, 25-23) and San Marcos (20-25, 25-21, 25-23).
