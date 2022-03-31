Friendswood Mustangs forward Olivia Schmidt (7) celebrates her goal with teammates against the Manvel Mavericks in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
Friendswood Mustangs defender Lauren Littleton (21) and Manvel Mavericks forward Hillary Griffin (4) chase a loose ball in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
Friendswood Mustangs forward Reagan Rudolph (2) fights for the ball against Manvel Mavericks defenderAllison Mcclanahan (7) in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
Friendswood Mustangs midfielder Brynn Farrar (14) collides with Manvel Mavericks midfielder Chelsea Cross defender (10) in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
Friendswood Mustangs forward Olivia Schmidt (7) scores against Manvel Mavericks goal keeper Sidney Blackmar (0) in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
Friendswood Mustangs forward Olivia Schmidt (7) celebrates her second goal with teammates against the Manvel Mavericks in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
Friendswood Mustangs forward Reagan Rudolph (2) collides with Manvel Mavericks goal keeper Sidney Blackmar (0) while midfielder Maya Haynes (11) defends in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
Manvel Mavericks Chelsea Cross defender (10) slide tackles Friendswood Mustangs midfielder Paige Garcia (6) in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
Friendswood Mustangs midfielder Gisele Kehres (9) heads the ball against the Manvel Mavericks in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
Friendswood Mustangs forward Olivia Schmidt (7) celebrates her goal with teammates against the Manvel Mavericks in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs defender Lauren Littleton (21) and Manvel Mavericks forward Hillary Griffin (4) chase a loose ball in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs forward Reagan Rudolph (2) fights for the ball against Manvel Mavericks defenderAllison Mcclanahan (7) in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs midfielder Brynn Farrar (14) collides with Manvel Mavericks midfielder Chelsea Cross defender (10) in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs forward Olivia Schmidt (7) scores against Manvel Mavericks goal keeper Sidney Blackmar (0) in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs forward Olivia Schmidt (7) celebrates her second goal with teammates against the Manvel Mavericks in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs forward Reagan Rudolph (2) collides with Manvel Mavericks goal keeper Sidney Blackmar (0) while midfielder Maya Haynes (11) defends in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Manvel Mavericks Chelsea Cross defender (10) slide tackles Friendswood Mustangs midfielder Paige Garcia (6) in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs midfielder Gisele Kehres (9) heads the ball against the Manvel Mavericks in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
Any coach knows it’s tough to beat a team three times in the same season, so it was important for the Friendswood Lady Mustangs soccer team to shake off any pre-match jitters quickly in Thursday night’s third-round playoff contest against District 22-5A rival Manvel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.