Jason Wilson will not turn down the victory, but his Dickinson basketball squad put him through an emotional roller coaster for the better part of four quarters.
But by riding junior standout Tramon Mark’s 20 second-half points and holding on tight as the Gators hit 13 of 18 free throws in the fourth period, Dickinson was able to exit Clear Springs with a heart-pounding 71-67 boys District 24-6A win Friday night.
After the Chargers out-played, out-hustled and out-scored the Gators 34-22 through the first two quarters, Wilson had seen enough and let his team know exactly how he felt.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Wilson said. “I told them that Springs just dominated us in the first half. They beat us to every loose ball. There were three white shirts to get a hand on the ball to our one. They were getting all of the 50-50 balls … they straight up dominated us.
“I asked them, ‘Do you want to win this game?’ If so, you’ve got to reverse those roles.”
Message received.
Starting with Mark’s driving baseline layup seconds into the second half, Dickinson slowly built momentum, despite the fact that Clear Springs held ground. Seth Staats knocked down three buckets, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Chargers took a 52-42 lead to the final eight minutes.
Dickinson fashioned a 14-3 run to close the gap to one point at 55-54 and a pair of Mark free throws gave the Gators their first lead at 58-57. Kyle Burt’s three-point play gave Clear Springs its last lead at 62-61 with 1:08 to go.
Deuce Guidry buried four throws and added a basket as the Gators slowly pulled away for the victory to improve to 9-6 (2-0 in district). Mark finished with 28 points, while Guidry added 18.
Terrence Woodson topped Clear Springs (7-12, 0-2) with 20 points while Staats finished with 13. Garrett Rooker and Burt kicked in 11 apiece.
“I knew Tramon would come alive,” Wilson said. “He always finds a way to make plays down the stretch for us. It’s all about a good start for us, but credit to the home energy. In 24-6A it’s just a tough road, all the teams are good and all the teams are there for each other."
“It’s tough,” said Chargers coach Chris Hairfield. “We had them for three-and-half quarters. We’ve had trouble with consistency, but we had them. We’ve got to learn from this.”
