LEAGUE CITY
Following round-robin pool play Thursday on the first day of the 61st Annual CCISD Peggy Whitley Classic, the Clear Creek Wildcats emerged as the lone county team with a shot at claiming the tournament’s championship.
In all, the tournament features a field of 32 teams from all around the Houston area, and in Pool A, Clear Creek posted wins over Cy-Springs (41-30) and Fort Bend Bush (60-28) to advance to the gold bracket with the seven other pool winners to decide which school will be this year’s tournament champion.
“They’re playing really hard, they’re hustling, they’re trying to do what we’re asking them to do,” Clear Creek head coach Kristi Odom said. “They’re just getting better and better, practices are going well, and they’re working hard.”
In the Bush blowout, Clear Creek used a 9-0 second quarter run to take a 20-11 lead and begin to build some distance between the two sides. A Kyndal Johnson 3-pointer to start the second half gave the Wildcats a double-digit lead at 27-15, and the lead never got back to within single digits after that.
Twenty-one second-half turnovers busted any sort of hope the Lady Broncos had at mounting a comeback. Clear Creek got an extremely balanced effort with 12 different players scoring at least two points, and 10 different players corralling at least three rebounds. Kendal Valois was the Wildcats’ leading scorer with nine points, followed by Eliya Ellis, Lauren Sinclair and Johnson with eight points apiece.
The Wildcats’ opening game of the tournament against Cy-Springs saw them win each of the first three quarters before holding off Lady Panthers in the fourth. Valois led Clear Creek in scoring in that one with 12 points, followed by Ellis with nine.
Clear Creek faces a tough Magnolia West squad in the opening round of the gold bracket 10:30 a.m. Friday at Butler Gym.
Clear Falls and Clear Springs both split their pair of games in their respective pools to book trips to the tournament’s silver bracket.
After topping Houston St. Agnes, 42-35, in their opening game of the day, the Knights missed out on a chance to join Clear Creek in the gold bracket, when Alvin Shadow Creek exploded in the third quarter to take control of the second game.
Clear Falls got off to a sharp start against Shadow Creek, leading by as much as 22-15 late in the first quarter, and took a 30-26 advantage into the halftime break. But, the Lady Sharks were red-hot in the third quarter, in which they out-scored the Knights, 28-8. Clear Falls managed to close the gap to 59-53 with just over 2 minutes remaining, but could not knock down enough shots to complete the improbable comeback.
“That coach does a fantastic job with them,” Clear Falls head coach Shannon Osborne said. “She has them playing hard, she has them doing a lot of advanced stuff for young kids. And while we might have seven seniors, we’re still putting together an inexperienced team, but we work very hard.”
JoJo Adegbite (11 points, 10 rebounds), Niah Richard (11 points) and Alexis Clayborne (nine points) led Clear Falls. R’Mani Taylor had a game-high 21 points, Da’Nae Williams added 15 points, and Bre’Yon White had a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) for Shadow Creek.
The Ball High Lady Tors will have to settle for the bronze bracket following losses to Deer Park (41-36) and Fort Bend Ridge Point (54-43) on the tournament’s opening day.
Against eventual pool winner Ridge Point, the Lady Tors went toe-to-toe with the Lady Panthers in the first quarter, ending it all square at 13-13, but things came unraveled in the second quarter, which saw Ridge Point take a 36-19 into the intermission.
Ball High played much better in the second half, but throughout the game were snakebit by poor free throw shooting (4-for-14). The Lady Tors also went 4-for-12 at the line against Deer Park.
“I’ve got some younger kids up and they’re getting some experience, so that’s a positive,” Ball High head coach Amanda King said. “So, it’s only a matter of time before people figure out where other people are going to be on the floor. … Our free throw shooting could definitely improve. Unfortunately, that’s been difficult for us this season for some reason.”
Ball High was led by Bebe Galloway with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, and Ariana Smith with 14 points. Taylor Thomas had a game-best 23 points, and Aleighyah Fontenot added 15 for Ridge Point.
Editor’s note: For more game recaps from Day 1 of the Peggy Whitley Classic, find this article at galvnews.com.
OTHER GAMES
Clear Springs 64, Bridgeland 41
The Clear Springs Chargers salvaged a trip to the Peggy Whitley Classic’s silver bracket by handling Bridgeland in their closing game of Day 1 on Thursday.
Clear Springs raced out to a 22-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back after that.
Leading the Charge for Clear Springs were Niyah Johnson with 17 points, and Blaise Blair with 16 points.
The Chargers begin silver bracket play 1:30 p.m. Friday against Clear Lake at Clear Creek High School’s Gym 3.
Klein Oak 62, Clear Springs 57
In what ended up being the largest quarter differential, a decisive second saw Klein Oak outscore the Chargers 14-10 to take a 29-25 halftime lead.
Elizabeth Scott scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the second half for the Lady Panthers to keep Clear Springs at bay.
A trio of Chargers scored in double figures: Jermia Green (17 points), Kylie Minter (12 points) and Niyah Johnson (11 points).
Clear Falls 42, St. Agnes 35
A jolt from the Clear Falls bench courtesy of Piper Stephenson (eight points, four rebounds) and Morgan McGaugh (seven points) helped the Knights start the Peggy Whitley Classic off strong.
Trailing 14-9 with 7:22 left in the second quarter, Stephenson helped ignite the Knights late in the quarter with two of her three blocked shots in the game and scoring six consecutive Knight points.
Clear Falls ended the half on a 7-2 run in the final 1:17 that was emphasized as Niah Richard swished a three at the buzzer, giving Clear Falls a 25-21 lead.
Neither team held a lead greater than one point from 5:30 left in the third quarter until 6:50 left in the fourth quarter when Lauryn Small’s steal and layup gave Clear Falls a 34-31 advantage.
The Knights would lead by as much as six points in the fourth, the largest lead of the game.
Game-highs of 12 points were scored by both Richard (Clear Falls) and Katie Dickerson (St. Agnes) for their respective teams. Dickerson also corralled a game-high 10 rebounds and Richard had six rebounds.
Clear Falls enters the silver bracket 1:30 p.m. Friday against Deer Park at Carlisle Field House.
Deer Park 41, Ball High 36
In a battle of star guards, the first half saw them go-head-to-head in Deer Park’s Enriqua Bellow (13 of the team’s 23) and Ball High’s Ariana Smith (nine of team’s 16).
Deer Park went on an 11-2 run in a span of 2:25 to start the second quarter to turn a 6-4 Ball High lead into a 15-6 Lady Deer advantage. In this run, Bellow (seven steals and four rebounds) scored seven of her game-high 15 points.
Like the first quarter, the third only saw 11 combined points to see the Lady Deer take a 30-20 advantage into the final quarter.
Despite being down by 11 points with 4:45 left in the game, the Lady Tors were able to cut their deficit to three with 6 seconds left in the contest.
In the fourth quarter, Deer Park only made one field goal, a two-point basket by Bellow and converted 9-for-15 from the free throw line.
Bebe Galloway had a stat-stuffing morning with 10 rebounds, seven points and four blocked shots
Brianca Houston had eight points and five rebounds
To round out the Lady Tor scoring were Roniquial Harris (seven rebounds) and Lexie LaForte (six rebounds) each tallying four points.
Ball High enters the bronze bracket 9 a.m. Friday in Gym 3 against St. Agnes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.