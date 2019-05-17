MONT BELVIEU
Unfathomable. It was an inning straight from the Twilight Zone — completely off the hook.
Bo Davis had to take a moment to even try to recreate the frame in his mind. His focus was on seven seniors who he said raised the level of play for Dickinson baseball.
The Gators, who reached the third round of the state baseball tournament for just the second time in school history, must now wash away the stinging taste from an unimaginable 17-2 loss to third-ranked Kingwood in a Region III-6A quarterfinals on Friday night.
Davis does not want one inning or one game to tarnish the hard work over the last four seasons since he took over as head coach.
“This is a great group of seniors for us. These kids were freshmen when I came in,” Davis said. “They’ve won three bi-district championships in a row for the first time in school history. They have two district championships. When we won the championship in 2017, it was the first time in 25 years.
“This senior class has been part of something special here, helping to lay a foundation in changing things, the mentality when it comes to baseball in Dickinson, and they put us on the map.”
Now for that inning — a jaw-dropping 11-run outburst in the bottom of the first — which featured a little bit of everything all but sealed the game for the Mustangs.
The numbers were numbing: 16 batters, seven hits (all singles), two walks, two hit batsmen, two errors and three Dickinson pitching changes.
Kingwood had 10 batters reach base before the Gators could record an out, and the half-inning lasted 44 minutes.
“The inning was so long. I don’t even think I can remember a really hard hit ball,” said Davis. “It seemed like everywhere it was hit, it found a way through … it found a way to drop. Then we mixed in some errors, some bad calls, but that’s baseball.”
Dickinson got a two-run double from Ethan Payne in the second, but Kingwood answered with another scoring hammer — a six-run bottom half in which Masyn Winn launched a long two-run homer as the Mustangs recorded 14 total hits.
The Gators end the season at 22-8 while Kingwood advanced at 28-5-2.
“They trusted, they believed, and they worked hard,” Davis said of his squad. “That score tonight is not reflective of who they are and what they’ve done for this school and program.”
