GALVESTON
Sixteen of the area’s best in high school team tennis will participate in the 9th annual Remembering Ike Team Tennis Classic on Friday and Saturday.
The list features five locals, including Friendswood, one of the two favorites in the burnt orange division, and Clear Springs and Clear Falls, the top two seeds in the white division.
The Mustangs hope to make it back to the championship round after missing out two years ago, when the tournament was last played since early inclement weather forced cancellation of the 2018 event.
“We are trying to build our team concept, playing for each other and playing the toughest matches we can find,” said Friendswood head coach David Cook, whose Mustangs open at home against Alvin Shadow Creek, starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
“Mainly we are working on controlling what we can control — energy, speed, tactics — and allowing results to come as they do,” Cook said.
Friendswood is led in the No. 1 singles positions by the girls’ Quinn Radtke and the boys’ Natan Bondin.
“This is the part of the season where we kind of set our lineup,” Cook said. “Plus, we always enjoy playing on the island.”
Pearland Dawson is the No. 1 seed in the burnt orange division, with the Mustangs seeded No. 2 and Houston Stratford, Friendswood’s probable semifinal opponent on Saturday morning, and Clear Brook rounding out the third and fourth seeds, respectively.
Over in the white division, Clear Springs, seeded No. 1, will be out to defend its title of two years ago, having beaten Copperas Cove in the 2017 final.
This fall, the Chargers are blessed with two of the top underclassmen girls in the county, sophomore Alli Schwartz and freshman Zoe Male.
Schwartz, in fact, is coming off a memorable rookie season, advancing to the state tournament as a freshman in girls’ singles.
“We are hoping to get a lot of match play,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said. “We’re trying to solidify our doubles teams by seeing some different matchups. We have some good teams coming up in district (24-6A), and we need to be confident in our doubles.”
One team Parker is certainly set on is Male and Schwartz at the No. 1 girls’ slot.
“I like our matchups in the first rounds because it could be teams we don’t have on our schedule,” Parker said.
The Chargers open at Texas City at 2:30 p.m. Friday, with a chance to play either Nederland or Fort Bend Austin on Saturday.
As for Clear Falls, the No. 2 seeds, the Knights, headed by the girls’ Brissa Mendoza and the boys’ Grayson Van Pelt, will host La Porte, also starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Meantime, serving as city host once more will be the Ball High Tors, who entertain Willis on their newly-surfaced courts. The match is a 2:30 p.m. start Friday.
“We are really looking forward to representing Galveston in the Ike tournament,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said. “Many families and friends of the tennis team were affected by Ike, so it’s an honor for us to be able to compete this weekend.
“Every win will be dedicated to those families that lost so much but persevered. Just like our community, we have rebuilt and are ready to finish strong.”
The Tors’ top girl and boy players are freshman Sofia Grasso and senior Storm Simonin.
Willis is the No. 3 seed, followed by Fort Bend Austin at No. 4.
The Ike Tournament is again being co-hosted by the city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department and Pasadena Dobie High School.
