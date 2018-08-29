GALVESTON
The start of the 2018 high school football season might still be a day or so away, but the Ball High Tors’ standout junior running back Clarence Dalton already knows where he wants to be at year’s end.
Dalton has set high on-field personal goals for himself this season, saying he wants to eclipse the 2,000-yard rushing mark and find the end zone 20 to 25 times. And, he also knows what he wants to see for his team.
“Make sure we go to the playoffs, and make sure we have fun,” Dalton said.
At 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, Dalton is an imposing figure at the running back position, but what Dalton says is his greatest strength as a runner has little to do with physicality.
“My vision and knowing when to cut and when not to cut, reading the gaps and just breaking away” Dalton said.
Dalton has been on the Tors’ varsity roster since his freshman year, and along the way, Ball High head coach Kimble Anders has seen Dalton mature from a promising athlete to a more complete running back, both physically and mentally.
“He’s learned a lot of things,” Anders said. “He’s starting to understand football a lot more. One of the things I’ve talked a lot about with him is understanding how to read the defenses and understand his blocking schemes and all those good things that make you a better running back. At one point, he was all natural ability; now, I think he’s understanding the bigger picture of the game.”
Offensively, Ball High will look to open things up in the passing game, but Anders notes that the Tors can’t do that without a running back that commands the respect of the opposing defense, and Dalton is the type of back that defenses will need to load up the box in order to slow him down.
“It’s really important that we’re able to run the ball, so having a solid running back who’s able to do the things that he does gives us the opportunity to spread the offense,” Anders said.
Dalton will begin working toward his ambitious goals for this season in one of the most anticipated games on the Tors’ schedule — the Clash of the Causeway against La Marque.
It’s one of the state’s oldest high school football rivalries, and never fails to have a highly competitive atmosphere largely because, due to the fact the schools are so close to one another, many of the players know players on the opposite sideline — meaning a lifetime’s worth of bragging rights will be on the line.
“It means a lot to me, the team and the coaches to win this,” Dalton said.
The La Marque at Ball High game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Kermit Courville Stadium.
