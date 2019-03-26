LEAGUE CITY
In a tightly contested pitchers duel Tuesday night, it came down to a sixth inning that saw one team seize on their scoring opportunity and the other unable to do the same as the Clear Creek Wildcats topped the Clear Springs Chargers, 3-1, at Clear Springs High School.
The game closed out the first half of District 24-6A play for both teams, with Clear Creek improving to 4-2 in district and Clear Springs falling to 3-3.
“Hitting with runners in scoring position," Clear Creek head coach Andrea Cash said about what the team did well Tuesday. "Coming into this, we had been leaving too many people on and weren’t putting two or three hits together. And (starting pitcher) Meagan (Lee) did a really good job. This was huge because now we start over, and you don’t want to be 3-3 because if you lose one in there that you’re not expecting, that puts us all in a bind.”
Tied 1-1 with one out in the top of the sixth, Wildcats freshman designated player Isabel Lopez came through with what would be the game-winning hit, driving home left fielder Ava Edwards on an RBI single muscled into the right-center field gap.
Edwards’ one-out single shot through the left side of the infield and that was followed by a single lined up the middle by second baseman Adri Aranzeta to set up Lopez’s go-ahead hit.
The Chargers looked primed to answer right back in the bottom of the sixth after consecutive one-out singles — the first smacked into center field by left fielder Ashley Walker and the second an infield single legged out by starting pitcher Kaylee Thomas. But, Lee froze the next two batters on a pair of strikeouts looking to end the inning.
“We have to capitalize when we have runners in scoring position,” Clear Springs head coach Jennifer Knight said. “We just have to do a better job of putting the ball in play and making something happen.”
A two-out RBI single laced to right field by catcher Madison Petrella scored senior shortstop Brianna Aranzeta, who blooped a one-out single into shallow right field, for an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Clear Springs’ lone run came on a two-out rally in the bottom of the first. Thomas hit a single into left field, and later reached second base on a passed ball. That extra base would help catcher Kelly Baker plate Thomas on an RBI single clocked into left field.
Clear Creek knotted the score at 1-1 in the top of the third when speedy center fielder Pam Richardson hit a single to left field, stole second base and then came all the way home on an RBI single hammered to right-center field by Petrella.
The Wildcats totaled 10 base hits, with multi-hit games from Adri Aranzeta (2-for-3), Brianna Aranzeta (2-for-4, one run), Petrella (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Richardson (2-for-3, one run).
Lee had another outstanding performance in the circle, tossing all seven innings and surrendering just four hits and the one earned run while striking out 11 and walking none.
Thomas had two of Clear Springs’ four total hits and took the tough-luck loss in the circle, giving up two earned runs and eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Both teams will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday. Clear Creek will be at Clear Brook (2-4 in district), while Clear Springs has another tough test at home against Clear Falls (5-1).
