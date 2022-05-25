Brenham’s Gunner Gee drops the ball while colliding with Friendswood’s Dylan Maxcey on the first base line during the third inning of a regional semifinal series opener at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday.
Friendswood’s Kyle Lockhart, right, is congratulated by teammate Dane Perry after scoring during the third inning of a regional semifinal series opener against Brenham at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday.
Brenham’s Lane Sparks is safe at second base on a steal against Friendswood’s Reed South during the third inning of a regional semifinal series opener at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Friendswood head baseball coach Cory Benavides, center, watches his players warm up before their regional semifinal series opener against Brenham at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
The throw to Friendswood catcher Dylan Maxcey arrives after Brenham’s Lane Sparks, right, scores during the third inning of a regional semifinal series opener at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Brenham’s Gunner Gee drops the ball while colliding with Friendswood’s Dylan Maxcey on the first base line during the third inning of a regional semifinal series opener at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Kyle Lockhart, right, is congratulated by teammate Dane Perry after scoring during the third inning of a regional semifinal series opener against Brenham at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Brenham players celebrate a score during the third inning of a regional semifinal series opener against Friendswood at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Brenham’s Lane Sparks is safe at second base on a steal against Friendswood’s Reed South during the third inning of a regional semifinal series opener at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Dylan Maxcey scores past Brenham catcher Jacob Mabie during the third inning of a regional semifinal series opener at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Jacob Rogers pitches during the first inning of a regional semifinal series opener against Brenham at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood head baseball coach Cory Benavides, center, watches his players warm up before their regional semifinal series opener against Brenham at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The throw to Friendswood catcher Dylan Maxcey arrives after Brenham’s Lane Sparks, right, scores during the third inning of a regional semifinal series opener at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.