FRIENDSWOOD
With the offensive line being a key cog to any football team, Friendswood’s unit this year is anchored by a trio of seniors who bring distinctly different skillsets and leadership styles, but whose unity and big personalities combined have been key to the Mustangs’ success, so far.
“All three of those guys have been just extremely important for us with their leadership and their ability to show up every day and work,” Friendswood head coach Robert Koopmann said.
Michael Gibson, Roderick Hutchinson and Myles Morgan are all in their second season starting together on the offensive line for Friendswood.
The versatile Morgan can play multiple positions on the line and brings quickness and sound technique to the line. Manning the important center spot, Hutchinson’s strength is reading opposing defenses. The physically largest of the trio, Gibson cites his aggression and toughness as his greatest assets as a lineman.
Personality-wise, all three are the out-going type, but lead their teammates in different ways.
“We’re similar in the fact that we all have bold personalities, but at the end of the day, we can all lead differently,” Morgan said. “Gibby would be the one who would lead in the huddle, and I would be the one to take someone aside and talk to them one-on-one.
“I sort of talk in the middle of practice,” Hutchinson added.
“I think I just like to talk, in general,” Gibson said with a laugh.
Koopmann said Gibson has embraced the role of being the life of the team, while Morgan brings a high football IQ, and Hutchinson (maybe a little begrudgingly) offers the athleticism and grittiness of a player familiar with playing on the other side of the ball.
“Michael is kind of the class clown, Myles is a really intelligent guy who gets it all and he’s played every position for us, and Roderick we stole from the defensive line and I think he still might us resent for that,” Koopmann said. “They just fit well, and in the meeting room, they work with each other and hold each other accountable.”
The two other members of the first-team offensive line are in their first year as starters, and the O-line union senior statesmen have been mindful of their role in bringing them up to speed.
“Before games, we get their nerves down and just reassure them that they know what they’re doing,” Hutchinson said.
Thanks in large part to strong play from the offensive line, Friendswood is off to its best start in a number of years at 4-0 — including last week’s 34-14 win over Texas City to begin play in District 10-5A-I, one of the toughest in the state.
Next up, is another tough test from inside Galveston County when the Mustangs hit the road to take on a much improved Ball High team.
“I think this is definitely the best team we’ve played so far,” Gibson said. “With our district being the way it is, it’s definitely a good test to see how we’re going to come together.”
Kickoff for the Friendswood-Ball High game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit Courville Stadium.
