NEDERLAND
The Nederland Bulldogs saw their postseason hopes come to an end Friday night, as they dropped a 42-7 decision to the visiting Texas City Stingarees on senior night.
Nederland (2-8, 2-5 in District 9-5A-II) committed four turnovers, including one on the opening kickoff, as Texas City (6-4, 4-3) took a 7-0 lead just 32 seconds into the game and never looked back.
The flat start began when the Bulldogs coughed up the opening kickoff, giving Texas City a short field. A few plays later, Stings’ running back Caleb Bell bunched it in from short yardage to give Texas City the lead and never looked back.
Texas City led 21-0 after one quarter and increased its lead to 35-0 in the second quarter before the Bulldogs got on the board with 57 seconds remaining in the half on an 8-yard run by Ayden Sunday. Carter Piletere added the PAT to make it 35-7 heading into halftime.
Nederland stunned Texas City by recovering its own kickoff to start the second half, but the Bulldogs couldn’t mount a comeback. Texas City was content to kill the clock for most of the second half, controlling the ball for 10:27 of the final 12 minutes. Bell scored two touchdowns for Texas City. Bell scored on runs of 14 and 21 yards.
Hubert Thomas had 47 rushing yards to lead the Nederland offense. Bryson Bryant ran for 33 yards.
As the No. 4 seed from District 9-5A-II, Texas City will be paired up with District 10-5A-II’s top-seeded Montgomery Lake Creek Lions (10-0, 6-0), who defeated Brenham 54-42 Friday night for the district championship, in the first round of the playoffs.
As the higher seed, Lake Creek will host the teams’ Region III-5A-II bi-district contest next week.
• Game ball goes to: Texas City’s Caleb Bell, who rushed for two TDs. For Nederland, Hubert Thomas, who had 47 yards on nine carries.
• Play of the game: Texas City’s Clyde Bruton had a fantastic 42-yard run that saw him channel his inner Josh Allen, as he made like the Bills quarterback by hurdling over a defender on an end-around play.
