The Friendswood Lady Mustangs shook off some early match jitters to dispatch the Alvin Shadow Creek Lady Sharks in short order with a 25-18, 25-8, 25-15 win in their Region III-5A area round playoff match Thursday at Pearland High School.
“They were nervous, they had like this nervous energy, and I think I was a little nervous, too, but once they got past that and started talking, it was a different team,” Friendswood head coach Sarah Paul said. “We were aggressive and were playing hard, and we did really well.”
Ashlyn Svoboda (11 kills, 17 digs, four aces), Makensy Manbeck (10 kills) and Elle McGown (eight kills, 10 digs) provided sparks in key spots throughout the match, and Tori Weatherley was back in action after a knee injury to lead the passing game (32 assists), as Friendswood’s playoff train rolls on into the regional quarterfinals.
“All of our hitters were going really hard,” Paulk said. “Our setter had lots of options, so that was good. We just played really aggressive swinging. We started talking. We played some good defense, pursued the ball.
The Lady Mustangs will next face the winner of Friday’s match between Manvel and Barbers Hill at a time, date and location to be determined.
Trailing 9-11 in the opening set, Friendswood amped up its play with an 11-1 run to take control of the first frame and pretty much swing the momentum of the entire match in its favor. Manbeck and McGown had three kills and two kills, respectively, to lead the key scoring streak, which also was aided by five Shadow Creek errors.
Behind three kills from Alexis Williams, the Lady Sharks battled to whittle the Lady Mustangs’ lead in half at 22-18, but a Svoboda kill, a Shadow Creek error and a Svoboda ace clinched the set and 1-0 match lead for Friendswood.
The Lady Mustangs scored seven unanswered points to start the second set courtesy of a McGown ace, two kills apiece from Manbeck and Svoboda, and two Shadow Creek errors. It didn’t take long for Friendswood’s lead to swell to double digits at 13-3, and the Lady Mustangs closed out the set on a 9-1 run led by Manbeck with three kills and a block.
Shadow Creek held an early 5-3 lead in the third set, but Friendswood turned its fortunes around with a 7-1 run to reestablish its control of the match. Leading 16-12, a 6-1 Friendswood run essentially put the match on ice.
During that final run, Svoboda had two aces and a kill, and freshman libero Kate Bueche made the play of the night, diving well out of bounds to save a ball to help the Lady Mustangs make a return that Shadow Creek was eventually unable to get over the net to return back.
