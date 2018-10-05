TEXAS CITY
It took just six plays for the Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, before ultimately going on to win by a 59-0 margin over the Texas City Stingarees on Friday at Stingaree Stadium.
“Just like any loss, you’ve got to put them back on, and you’ve got to go back out there and go to work,” Texas City head coach Leland Surovik said. “You know, a lot of times after something like this you want to change everything you do, and you can’t do that. … We took this loss as a team, and we’ve got to come together as a team and put it together and play as a team.”
The Stings (1-4, 0-2 in District 10-5A-I) were out-gained in total offense, 467-91, and lost the turnover battle, 3-0.
Quarterback Jamarian George led the way for Shadow Creek (5-0, 2-0), tossing a trio of touchdowns in the first half, and finishing the game with 199 passing yards and 10 completions on 14 attempts. He also ran the ball four times for 15 yards.
The Stings punted on their first three drives and trailed 21-0. Then a fumble and an interception were both returned for touchdowns ending consecutive Texas City drives, and the deficit ballooned to 35-0 early in the second quarter. The gap would widen to 42-0 before the teams headed into the locker rooms at halftime.
Running back Jo’Vel McDaniel led all Stings in yards from scrimmage with 37 rushing yards on 16 carries and one reception for five yards. He also claimed Texas City’s longest play of the night with a 47-yard kick return in the first quarter.
“It starts on Monday back over again,” Surovik said. “We’ve just got to fight together, support one another, and go back to the basics of what we do. Shadow Creek’s a great team. ... but we’ve got to make plays when it comes down to it.”
The Stings will return to action in Missouri City, where they will square off with Fort Bend Hightower next Friday.
