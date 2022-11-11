Clear Springs defensive lineman Branson Winter takes down Alief Taylor quarterback Torian Roberts for a loss during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Springs quarterback Julian Salazar stiff-arms Alief Taylor’s Collin Germany on a run during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Springs’ Xai’Shaun Edwards sheds the tackle of Alief Taylor’s Charley Germany while running out of bounds after gaining first down yardage during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Alief Taylor’s Aaron McCardell Jr. pulls down an interception on a pass intended for Clear Springs’ Hayden Davis during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Springs Ali Schuster, center, and his fellow Chargers defensive backs celebrate a forced incompletion during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game against Alief Taylor at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Springs’ Michael Sylvalie breaks up a pass intended for Alief Taylor’s Bricen Brantley during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Springs running back Da’John Anderson breaks away from Alief Taylor defenders to pick up first down yardage during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Springs’ Xai’Shaun Edwards tries to shake the tackle of Alief Taylor’s Charley Germany near the goal line during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Alief Taylor quarterback Torian Roberts looks to pass during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game against Clear Springs at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Springs’ Aston Schumann rounds the corner against Alief Taylor’s Davon McLean on his way to the end zone on a punt return during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Alief Taylor’s Brandon Barrera is unable to hold on to the pass during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game against Clear Springs at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Springs quarterback Julian Salazar scrambles past Alief Taylor defenders for first down yardage during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Springs defensive lineman Branson Winter takes down Alief Taylor quarterback Torian Roberts for a loss during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs quarterback Julian Salazar stiff-arms Alief Taylor’s Collin Germany on a run during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Xai’Shaun Edwards sheds the tackle of Alief Taylor’s Charley Germany while running out of bounds after gaining first down yardage during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Alief Taylor’s Aaron McCardell Jr. pulls down an interception on a pass intended for Clear Springs’ Hayden Davis during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs Ali Schuster, center, and his fellow Chargers defensive backs celebrate a forced incompletion during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game against Alief Taylor at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Michael Sylvalie breaks up a pass intended for Alief Taylor’s Bricen Brantley during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs running back Da’John Anderson breaks away from Alief Taylor defenders to pick up first down yardage during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Xai’Shaun Edwards tries to shake the tackle of Alief Taylor’s Charley Germany near the goal line during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Alief Taylor quarterback Torian Roberts looks to pass during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game against Clear Springs at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Aston Schumann rounds the corner against Alief Taylor’s Davon McLean on his way to the end zone on a punt return during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Alief Taylor’s Brandon Barrera is unable to hold on to the pass during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game against Clear Springs at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs quarterback Julian Salazar scrambles past Alief Taylor defenders for first down yardage during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Springs seems to have found a steady mix to win football games.
It all starts with a grinding ground game, adds in an opportunistic defense and blends some timely special teams play. The Chargers hit their marks again on Friday night while shutting out Alief Taylor 37-0 in a Region III-6A-I bi-district contest at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“Since the loss to Clear Falls, we decided that we need to be able to run the football, play great defense and be great at special teams,” said Anthony Renfro, the Clear Springs head coach.
And the numbers panned out.
The Chargers totaled 259 yards rushing, scored a TD on a long punt return, blocked a Lion punt and kicked three field goals on special teams, and held Alief Taylor to just 56 total yards and five first downs.
Xai’Shaun Edwards sliced and diced his way to 154 yards on 29 carries, including two touchdown runs for the Chargers, who improved to 8-3.
After Xander Fraga’s 44-yard field goal opened the scoring, Edwards added a 2-yard run to make it 10-0 late in the first quarter.
Early in the second, Ashton Schumann lit up the Lions with a dazzling 94-yard punt return to give the Chargers a 17-0 halftime lead.
Clear Springs then dominated the second half, running 29 of its 33 offensive snaps in Alief Taylor territory as Bryce Jackson’s punt block set up Fraga for a second field goal minutes before a 5-yard TD burst by Edwards which made it 27-0.
Jackson also intercepted a pass and Ethan Fountain recorded a fumble as the Chargers handcuffed the Lions at every turn.
Fraga’s third field goal, this time for 37 yards, and a 34-yard scoring keeper by quarterback Julian Salazar put the game out of reach.
“I thought we played hard, played physical. We talked about that all week,” Renfro said. “That’s our third blocked punt in the last two games, so special teams is playing really well.
“I think it’s a good recipe for us. It’s not necessarily what we did last year, but this year we kind of figured out that’s what the chemistry is of our team.”
The victory pushes the Chargers into the area round against powerful Atascocita, which eliminated Deer Park on Friday night.
“This is the first time since ‘13-‘14 that we’ve won playoff games in back-to-back seasons,” Renfro said. “Our goal is to get that second round win. We’ve never done it in the big school (division) and we’ve talked about that all year and that’s a goal for us. Not the end, but a goal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.