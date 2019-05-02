HOUSTON
With three of Deer Park’s runs coming directly from three errors, defense truly was the difference in the Clear Creek Wildcats’ 5-2 defeat Thursday at North Shore High School in their one-game Region III-6A area round playoff series.
The Deer took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Courtney Plocheck led off with a single, reached third base on a fielding error, and raced home on an errant throw on a stolen base attempt.
A two-run bottom of the third gave the Wildcats a short-lived 2-1 advantage, but Deer Park came right back with two runs in the top of the fourth to re-gain the lead for good.
The Wildcats’ speed helped them load the bases with no outs, as Kelsey Bunch led off by getting hit by a pitch, Loran Salinas reached on a bunt single, and Bunch beat out a throw to third base on a fielder’s choice.
Bree Aranzeta then knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice as Bunch beat an errant throw home and a second run came home on the error during the play. A line out and a fly out, throw out double play from right field to home plate ended what was shaping up to be a big inning for the Wildcats.
Another leadoff hit batter came all the way around to score for the Deer in the top of the fourth, as Jasie Roberts was plunked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, trotted to third on a Plocheck single, and raced home on a wide pickoff throw to third base. The go-ahead run came on an RBI single from Haidyn Hardcastle for the 3-2 lead.
Deer Park added insurance runs on a towering two-out RBI double to deep left-center field smashed by Sara Vanderford in the top of the sixth that plated Hardcastle (leadoff walk), and in the top of the seventh in a two-out rally when Amaya Montano walked, Plocheck singled and Hardcastle grounded into a run-scoring error.
The Deer’s freshman ace Madison Applebe was solid in the circle in a complete-game win. She surrendered just three hits, no walks, one hit batter and one earned run over seven innings with four strikeouts.
Salinas, Isabel Lopez and Adri Aranzeta had Clear Creek’s only base hits, all singles.
Plocheck finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Deer Park’s batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.