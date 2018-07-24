LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats’ volleyball program found itself in unfamiliar territory last year, as for the first time since 2013, a different school grabbed the district crown.
Now, the 2018 Wildcats are looking to climb back atop an always tough District 24-6A.
“All the teams in the district have good players, one through seven, who could play on any school in the district,” Clear Creek head coach Scott Simonds said. “Having won the three (district titles) in a row and not losing a district match in three years, last year finishing third … some people saw as a letdown. I didn’t. I thought with what we had last year, we really did pretty well.
“We talked a lot in the offseason about wanting to get back on top of the district,” Simonds added. “The goals for our program will always be the same: win the district and go back to state. Every year, we have a theme, and this year it’s, ‘whatever it takes.’ It’s basically just telling the kids we’ve got to do whatever it takes to get back on top again.”
Clear Creek’s tandem at middle blocker will, perhaps, be the team’s greatest strength. Returning to the Wildcats will be Allie Garland, who missed nearly all of the 2017 season with a shoulder injury.
“It almost feels like we’re getting a stud move-in or something,” Simonds said.
One of the Houston area’s brightest volleyball stars, Garland (a UConn commit) will be paired with returning starter Riley Brantley (a Southwestern University commit), who is a top talent in her own right.
“That’s probably one of the top middle combinations in the city and in the state, I think,” Simonds said. “They’re both good players and had good club seasons and have a lot of experience. For Allie, this will be her fourth year on varsity, and this will be Riley’s third.”
Arguably the biggest hole the Wildcats will need to fill is at setter, but Simonds likes Spencer Plato, who was the Wildcats’ junior varsity setter in 2017, for the position. Plato will be following in the sizable footsteps of Kelsey Childers (soon to be a freshman player for the Houston Cougars) and Mariah Pardo (entering her junior season at Tulsa).
Returning defensive specialist Miranda Phelps will be a strong candidate to take the Wildcats’ libero spot, while Madison Cole, Sam Simmons and Shaina Westfall are expected to round out the offense.
Clear Creek will get considerably tested right off the bat this season — opening the 2018 campaign Aug. 7 against defending Region III-6A champions and early-season state championship favorite Katy Seven Lakes before entering the state’s top high school volleyball tournament: the Adidas John Turner Classic hosted by Pearland ISD on Aug. 9-11.
