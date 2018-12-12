HOUSTON
Dickinson Gators tight end Jalen Wydermyer and linebacker Landon Roque were seated among the best high school football players in the Houston area as player of the year finalists at the Touchdown Club of Houston’s 39th Annual High School Awards Dinner held Wednesday night at the JW Marriott Hotel Westheimer.
“It was pretty special,” Roque said. “It was my first time going to a big event like this. I feel honored to be a part of the best of the best. I’d like to thank my parents and everybody, all my coaches for supporting me. It’s been fun.”
Wydermyer, who recently committed to play at Texas A&M, echoed his teammate’s sentiments on being recognized as one of the Houston area’s best.
“It’s a huge honor, I’m so blessed,” Wydermyer said. “I’m so thankful for my family, and I’m so thankful for Dickinson for supporting me through thick and thin.”
Wydermyer was one of 10 finalists for the city’s offensive player of the year, while Roque was one of 10 finalists on the defensive side of the ball. The group was pared down from 134 total nominees, Touchdown Club president Royce Huffman said as he opened the festivities.
“The coaches in the Greater Houston Area get an email to nominate their best football players, and you can nominate up to two on each side of the ball,” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said. “So, coaches nominate, and there’s a selection committee that meets on Wednesday nights, starting at about the end of September. … They take those nominations and start whittling those numbers down.”
After hours of watching game footage, the committee will have its 10 finalists before the end of November, and then vote on the winner for each side of the ball. The two nominations for Dickinson marks the first time the Gators have had multiple nominees for player of the year in the same season, Snelson said.
“Both of them are very, very deserving — their videos spoke for themselves,” Snelson said. “We’re just really excited.”
The big winners on the night were North Shore defensive lineman Tony Bradford as defensive player of the year and Atascocita offensive lineman Kenyon Green as the offensive player of the year. North Shore head coach John Kay received the coach of the year award.
Past player of the year winners from Galveston County include Texas City’s Armanti Foreman (2013), Santa Fe’s Shane Sobnosky (2009), and La Marque’s Richard Jones (2005), Rashad Bobino (2003), Pat Howard (1999) and James Burnett (1995). Past coach of the year winners from Galveston County include Texas City’s Rusty Dowling (1997) and La Marque’s Alan Weddell (1994).
