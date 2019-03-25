Constant lightning strikes caused a game between Santa Fe and Goose Creek Memorial to be cancelled for the second time.
After the first at-bat by Goose Creek, a lightning strike caused a delay of game. Although they attempted to resume the game, lightning struck before the bottom of the first inning.
The game was moved to Wednesday at Santa Fe High School. A time will be finalized on Tuesday.
— Kelsey Walling
