With the district 24-6A and 23-5A team tennis fall seasons being just around the corner, locals are making final preparations with their last few non-district practice matches.
Clear Creek, for one, got back into its usual winning mode, beating both Pasadena Dobie and Alvin Shadow Creek to improve its record to 2-1.
Nearby, Friendswood, heavy favorites to dominate 23-5A, added Clear Brook to its win total to carry a 3-1 record into Friday and Saturday’s Fort Bend Dual-A-Thon, which the Wildcats also are next competing in.
“I actually think we have a legit chance to win our region, but that’s a long way out for now,” Mustangs coach David Cook said.
Cook, though, has plenty reason to be optimistic, thanks to the early overall performances of the team’s No. 1 players, Quinn Radtke for the girls at 6-1 and Race Haas for the boys at 6-2. Haas recently defeated Clear Brook’s talented Jackson Norfolk 6-3, 6-4.
Also with an impressive start is Maura Mitchell, Friendswood’s No. 2 girl, with a perfect 7-0 showing.
“I am pretty optimistic about our district prospects,” Cook said.
As for Clear Creek, the Wildcats racked up their first win with an 18-1 effort at Dobie, then snuck past Shadow Creek on Tuesday, 10-7.
In the win over Dobie, Clear Creek swept the seven doubles matches, then did likewise on the boys’ side of the court in singles.
Leading the boys’ onslaught was Brice Farine at No. 1, where he eased past the Longhorns’ Sebastian Delgado 6-0, 6-1.
Also winning singles matches for the Wildcats were the boys’ Lucas Tronchin, Cameron Noorbakhsh, JonRicco Abaraque, Will Irvine and Ethan Nguyen, and the girls’ Clarissa Valcoviak, Michaela Clark, Reagan Canales, Mary Tacorda and Jessica Sammons.
Valcoviak had the comeback of the day, rallying past Julia Bui in the No. 1 girls matchup, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8.
“That was an outstanding performance by Clarissa, as she gutted out a tough one against Dobie’s No. 1 girl,” Clear Creek coach Derick Geise said.
“I was also happy to see freshman Ethan Nguyen and sophomore Jessica Sammons get their first varsity victories in singles.”
District 24-6A colleague Dickinson opened its season at Ball High’s first Jacob Hinkle Memorial Tournament, falling short in all three matches against Alvin (13-6), Barbers Hill (19-0) and Shadow Creek (13-6). The Gators also lost to La Porte on Tuesday, 16-3.
But Dickinson coach Christopher Reyes liked what he saw this past weekend.
“Our girls have been excellent,” Reyes said. “From (lines) 1-6 we are earning victories in matches. It is vital to have depth in team tennis, and we are progressing. Our top eight girls are all sophomores and juniors, so we are growing up and competing at a high level.
“We are working on being aggressive and attacking the ball to win points.”
Leading the Gators have been the top two girls, Cecilia Chong and John’Na Baldwin, who also form Dickinson’s No. 1 team in the girls’ doubles.
“They are turning into a great doubles duo at line one,” Reyes said of Baldwin and Chong.
Meanwhile, also gearing up for next week’s 24-6A opening rounds are Clear Springs and Clear Falls.
The Chargers open their season Friday at La Porte, then travel to Dobie on Tuesday since they drew a first-round bye in their district schedule.
“We are young and untested,” Clear Springs co-head coach Gregg Parker said. “We only have three returning lettermen from last year’s team.”
Kevin Larios and Zander Cromwell head the Chargers’ boys lineup, and freshman Ali Schwartz is the No. 1 girl.
“Ali will have a tough match every week,” Parker said. “Other than her I am not really sure how we will do.”
Over at Clear Falls, the Knights officially begin their season with their district opener at home against Clear Creek.
New head coach Adam Kent is excited to start playing for keeps.
“Since I was just hired a month ago, we weren’t able to add any non-district preseason matches,” Kent said. “We’ve played some singles and doubles challenge matches.”
Leading the Knights against the Wildcats will be the boys’ Reid Collier and the girls’ Brissa Mendoza. Other players Kent heavily is counting on are seniors Callie Ard and Isabella Cardona, and junior Grayson Van Pelt.
“Doubles has been a point of emphasis throughout practice the last couple of weeks,” Kent said. “We are very much looking forward to next week.”
