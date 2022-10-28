DISTRICT 24-6A
CLEAR CREEK BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Chris Cobb (24th season)
Last season's record: 10-9-3, 5-4-3 in district (reached first round of playoffs)
Returning lettermen/starters: 12 lettermen/7 starters
Players to watch: Jaden Richardson and Ariel Machado
"Both are returning starters with a highly attacking mindset," head coach Chris Cobb said.
Team strength: Offense.
"We are a possession-style team with our entire offense returning," Cobb said. "We should be strong offensively."
CLEAR CREEK GIRLS VARSITY
Head coach: Aaron Beck (fourth season)
2021-22 record: 14-5, 7-1-4 in district (reached third round of playoffs)
Returning lettermen/starters: 14 lettermen, 5 starters
Players to watch: Aaliyah Ramadan for her offensive attack and scoring, and Arielle Abramsky, who will be leading the back line of the defense
Team strength: Overall teamwork
CLEAR FALLS BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Michael Balla (12th season)
2021-22 record: 13-6-5, 7-2-3 in district
Returning lettermen/starters: 9 lettermen
Players to watch: Marco Jimenez has a fantastic all-around game, passing and shooting movement, and is very hungry to earn the respect he deserves from other coaches, head coach Michael Balla said. Carlos Loredo is also an excellent passer and possesses great vision to play dangerous forward passes and maintain possession, Balla said.
Team strengths: Team work ethic and work rate.
"We don’t have superstars and no one really stands out, but we are together united and committed only to the team," Balla said. "We are very, very young."
CLEAR SPRINGS BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Kenny Webb (16th season)
2021-22 record: 16-4-3, 9-1-2 in district (reached second round of playoffs)
Returning lettermen/starters: 10 lettermen/8 starters
Players to watch: Myles DeBondt, a 2022 district defensive MVP and Galveston County boys soccer player of the year, will need to lead the defense that allowed a team record low of three goals in district last season. With the loss of two other starting center-mids, Alexandro Quintanilla will need to bring his level up and will need to be the field general, head coach Kenny Webb said.
Team strength: Defense. All but one of the starters in the back return. The "new" starter played in the back during a four-game span last year, and Clear Springs did not concede a goal in that span.
CLEAR SPRINGS GIRLS VARSITY
Head coach: Craig Foster (15th season)
2021-22 record: 7-11-6, 5-5-2 in district (lost in first round of playoffs)
Returning lettermen/starters: 12 lettermen/7 starters
Player to watch: Senior Jessica Marker is the only player on this Clear Springs team who has started for four seasons.
Team strengths: Depth and experience, with 20 on the roster and 12 returning players
DICKINSON GIRLS VARSITY
Head coach: Samuel Goodwin (seventh season)
2021-22 record: 6-11, 2-10 in district
Returning lettermen/starters: 9 lettermen/5 starters
Players to watch: Ava Axtle is a four-year letterman and all-around player from attacking and defending with good speed, technique, and is a great teammate, head coach Samuel Goodwin said. Jamie Noriega is another four-year letterman, who plays all positions and is a great leader, Goodwin said.
Team strength: Holding each other accountable and being the underdogs in this tough district, Goodwin said.
DISTRICT 18-5A
BALL HIGH GIRLS VARSITY
Head coach: Houston Creighton (fourth season)
2021-22 record: 4-16-1 overall, 2-13-1 in district
Returning lettermen/starters: 7 starters
Player to watch: Elena Foulks, a versatile and fast player who can play in many different positions
Team strength: "I see our greatest strength this year being that the girls are supporting each other, and there is buy-in all around," head coach Houston Creighton said.
FRIENDSWOOD BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Stephen Peter (31st season)
2021-22 record: 9-10-3, 8-8 in district
Returning lettermen/starters: 9 lettermen/6 starters
Players to watch: John Allan started at center back last year and will do the same this year. Luke Sala started at attacking mid last year and is the team's best player with the ball at his feet, head coach Stephen Peter said.
Team strengths: "We are still trying to figure that out," Peter said. "In the past, we have hung our hats on being stingy defensively."
FRIENDSWOOD GIRLS VARSITY
Head coach: Laura Peter (23rd season)
2021-22 record: 26-2, 16-0 in district (reached Region III-5A final)
Returning lettermen/starters: 8 lettermen/6 starters
Player to watch: Olivia Schmidt is the reigning defending two-time Galveston County girls soccer player of the year and Friendswood's leading scorer back for her senior season.
Team strengths: "Our greatest strength this year is a hard one to answer," head coach Laura Peter said. "We have some holes to fill, so we have some things to figure out. Our defensive third (led by Brynn Farrar, Bre Friberg and Haley Rocha) may be our biggest strength, but we are expecting big things out of Olivia and our offense."
SANTA FE BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Josh Kluka (third season)
2021-22 record: 10-11-1, 7-8-1 in district
Returning lettermen/starters 11 lettermen/6 starters
Player to watch: Senior Jairo Hernandez was a 22-5A all-district selection in 2021 and 2022. He was second in district points last year (28) with 12 goals and four assists. He ended up scoring 16 goals on the season. He ended his sophomore year with the second most goals in the district. He was voted newcomer of the year his freshman year.
Team strengths: "It's tough to know what our strength will be," head coach Josh Kluka said. "For the first time since I've been at Santa Fe, we are relatively old. The majority of the varsity roster will be juniors and seniors. We scored 58 goals last year, 37 in district play (second-most in 22-5A) and we return most of our attacking players. I hope that we will continue to score goals this year."
SANTA FE GIRLS VARSITY
Head coach: Daniel Graumann (fourth season)
2021-22 record: 14-8-3, 12-2-2 in district (reached third round of playoffs)
Returning lettermen/starters: 12 lettermen/8 starters
Players to watch: Senior Kiana Chastain was the offensive player of the district last year as a junior, and sophomore Samantha Wright was a first team all-district goalkeeper as a freshman last year and it was her first year ever to play soccer.
Team strengths: Hard work, discipline and refusal to quit on any play.
TEXAS CITY BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Jerson Carrasco-Martinez (fifth season)
2021-22 record: 11-11-3, 8-7-1 in district (reached second round of playoffs)
Returning lettermen/starters: 10 lettermen/5 starters
Players to watch: Trent Hook is a solid center back and very good defender, and Wyatt Hernandez is a fast winger with a very good work rate.
"Wyatt is the one that gets everyone on their toes because his work rate is impressive," head coach Jerson Carrasco-Martinez said.
Team strengths: Unity.
"If the team can stay united throughout the whole season, then we might get the reward that every team wants at the end of district," Carrasco-Martinez said.
TEXAS CITY GIRLS VARSITY
Head coach: Devin Blucher (fourth season)
2021-22 record: 6-10-0
Returning lettermen/starters: 11 lettermen
Players to watch: "The players I would keep an eye on this season are our previous lead scorer Lilliana Matranga, returning center mid-fielder Reagan Musick and returning center defender Kylee Oberholtzer," head coach Devin Blucher said.
Team's strengths: "This season we have a lot of players that are not only extremely knowledgeable and skillful in their position, but their competitiveness is at a level we haven't seen before," Blucher said.
