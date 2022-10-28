DISTRICT 24-6A

Clear Creek vs Brazoswood Girls Soccer

Clear Creek’s Aaliyah Ramadan moves the ball up the field against Brazoswood’s Clarissa Martinez during the first half of a regional qualifier playoff soccer game at The Rig in Pearland on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Clear Falls vs Pearland Bi-District Boys Soccer

Clear Falls’ Carlos Loredo celebrates after scoring against Pearland during the first half of a bi-district playoff game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Clear Springs vs Pearland Boys Soccer

Clear Springs’ Alexandro Quintanilla, right, and Pearland’s Adrien Hall contend for a pass during the first half at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Clear Springs Chargers Jessica Marker dribbles the ball during the match between the Clear Falls Knights and Clear Springs Chargers in League City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Friendswood vs. Santa Fe girls soccer

Friendswood Mustangs’ forward Olivia Schmidt takes a shot on goal in the first half against the Santa Fe Indians on March 15, at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood.
Santa Fe vs Foster Girls Soccer

Santa Fe’s Kiana Chastain goes up for a header during the first half of a regional quarterfinal matchup against Foster at Freedom Field in Iowa Colony on Friday, April 1, 2022.
