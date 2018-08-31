LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek turned Friday’s debut of new head coach Dwayne Lane into an offensive showcase with a 48-28 win over Baytown Sterling at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
The Wildcats rolled up 556 total yards and 28 first downs in a convincing opening night decision.
Sterling matched Clear Creek in backfield speed, but a pair of special teams mistakes by the Rangers hurt them in the first half.
Wildcat quarterback Hunter Smith accounted for three touchdowns with 156 yards passing and 61 rushing.
Smith tossed scoring passes of 26 and 18 yards to Matthew Etzel.
Andrew Dry also saw time under center, hooking up with Bryce Borer for a 24-yard scoring strike.
Clear Creek did its most serious damage on the ground with 367 yards on 44 carries.
Danyn Tanner, Gabriel Hardcastle, Holden James and David Miranda led an offensive line that repeatedly opened large holes up front.
Eight different Wildcats contributed to the rushing totals.
Smith, Alex Robles, Borer and Cody Spears had scores on the ground.
Calvin Hill and E.J. Hawkins helped Sterling stay in the game early and ended up combining for 265 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Rangers lost ground after fumbling away two kickoff returns in the second quarter.
Clear Creek scored on four of the first six possessions in the first half to grab a 27-14 halftime lead.
The Wildcats fumbled at the Ranger 9 on their first possession and had a touchdown negated on a penalty two drives later.
Three straight scoring drives to begin the third period staked the Wildcats to a 28-point lead.
Sterling opened the second half by driving to the Clear Creek 30, but was stopped on fourth down when Daqari Tuckson broke through to sack Hill.
