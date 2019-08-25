CARDINALS FAST FACTS
Head coach: Matt Miracle (2nd season)
2018 record: 4-7, 2-1 in District 12-1A-I (lost to Milford, 60-15, in bi-district round)
Key players: TB Nate Jackson, OL Joey Lester, QB/RB Milo Malinchalk, OL/TE Zenn Taylor, QB Ethan Rodriguez
HOT READ
High Island is locked and loaded for a potential deep postseason run. With starters returning in 11 of 12 starting positions in the 6-man division of Texas high school football, coach Matt Miracle likes his team’s core. Nate Jackson, a shifty tailback, racked up 22 touchdowns and 1,276 yards for the Cardinals. Milo Malinchalk and Ethan Rodriguez give the offense options at the quarterback slot, while up front, Joey Lester and Zenn Taylor were productive leading the ground game, as well as hauling in passes.
“When we’re playing good, it’s about playing great defense and hopefully running the football," Miracle said. "This might be the year they win a playoff game.”
– Bill Beck
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 vs Sequin Lifegate, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs Emery-Weiner, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Apple Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at McDade, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Chester, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs Sanchez, 5 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs Orange County Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Fruitvale, 2 p.m.
Oct. 26 vs Union Hill, 2 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Leverette’s Chapel, 2 p.m.
BRONCOS FAST FACTS
Head coach: Les Rainey (4th season)
2018 record: 9-4, 5-0 in TAPPS Div. III, District 4 (lost to Boerne Geneva, 49-19, in state semifinals)
Key players: C Tanner Pool, LB Noah Melancon, OL/DL Matthew Hopper, QB Jackson Collins, OL/DL Kyle Sink
HOT READ
Bay Area Christian’s relentless wing-T offense is ignited by a big, strong front line beginning with Tanner Pool, who will be starting for a fourth season at center. Kyle Sink and Matthew Hopper join Jonathan Jermstad to give the Broncos a seasoned blocking wall for Jackson Collins, the starter at quarterback. Halfback Daniel Brown returns coming off a 12-touchdown, 852-yard season.
“We just want to run first, control the clock, control the ball and control the tempo," head coach Les Rainey said. "The offensive line has played a lot of football together."
– Bill Beck
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 vs. St. John XXIII, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Danbury, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs John Cooper, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at O’Connell, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Woodlands Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at First Baptist Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs Northland Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs Cristo Ray Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 vs Frassati Catholic, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Lutheran High North, 7 p.m.
BUCCANEERS FAST FACTS
Head coach: Tim Cotton (3rd season)
2018 record: 2-6, 0-4 in district
Key players: OL John Godinch, OL Caleb Packard, RB Chris Horton, QB Tanner Atkins, OL KJ Singh
HOT READ
After a pair of early-season victories, O’Connell dropped its last four games, scoring just 12 points during that stretch. In the Buccaneers’ two wins, halfback Chris Horton was huge with 250-plus yards in each game. Relying on an experienced offensive line will be critical for O’Connell, which often started faded late in its games. Quarterback Tanner Atkins will be asked to use his strong arm to balance what will be a ball-control offense.
“We want to keep defenses off the field by running the ball," head coach Tim Cotton said. "The one thing we have going for us is our kids our tough … they won’t quit."
– Bill Beck
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 vs Northland Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Pasadena First Baptist, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Evadale, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs Bay Area Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Christo Ray Jesuit, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Beaumont Legacy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs Brazos Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 vs Rosehill Christian, 2 p.m.
Nov. 1 at Woodlands Legacy Prep, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Sabine Pass, 7 p.m.
