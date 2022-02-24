Hitchcock’s Reese Kadlecek (23) is blocked from a rebound by Central Heights’ Trey Huddleston (13) during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel (2) drives the ball down the court against Central Heights’ Jaxson Perry (1) during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
Hitchcock’s Jayce Snyder (0) drives to the basket against Central Heights’ Trey Huddleston (13) during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
Hitchcock’s Jayden Saxton-Rivera (10) passes the ball against Central Heights’ Jackson Glymph (21) during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
Hitchcock’s head coach Chris Jordan watches his team from the sideline against Central Heights during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
Hitchcock’s Elijah Sherwood (33) attempts to shoot against Central Heights’ Trey Smith (45) during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday in Cleveland.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s A’Aderius Blanks (12) controls the ball against Central Heights during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s head coach Chris Jordan puts his hands to his face during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game against Central Heights Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Reese Kadlecek (23) is blocked from a rebound by Central Heights’ Trey Huddleston (13) during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel (2) drives the ball down the court against Central Heights’ Jaxson Perry (1) during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel (2) shoots the ball over Central Heights’ Jaxson Perry (1) during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Jayce Snyder (0) shoots the ball against Central Heights during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Jayce Snyder (0) drives to the basket against Central Heights’ Trey Huddleston (13) during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Elijah Sherwood (33) attempts to shoot the ball against Central Heights’ Trey Smith (45) during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday in Cleveland.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel (2) shoots a layup against Central Heights during the first half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Kevin Ventible (5) drives to the basket against Central Heights during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Jayce Snyder (0) shoots the ball against Central Heights during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Kevin Ventible (5) and Central Heights’ Turner Reid fight for the ball during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Kevin Ventible (5) shoots the ball against Central Heights during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Jayce Snyder (0) brings the ball up court against Central Heights during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Kevin Ventible (5) drives to the basket against Central Heights during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Jayden Saxton-Rivera (10) passes the ball against Central Heights’ Jackson Glymph (21) during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Central Heights’ Clayton Petty (25) and Hitchcock’s Lloyd Jones III (24) fight to control the ball during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday in Cleveland.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Jayden Saxton-Rivera (10) drives the ball down the court against Central Heights during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s head coach Chris Jordan watches his team from the sideline against Central Heights during the second half of the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
JUSTIN REX/For The Daily News
Hitchcock head coach Chris Jordan shakes hands with Central Heights head coach Kevin Herron after the Region III-3A area playoff game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas.
Hitchcock’s swarming defense pressured Central Heights into 28 turnovers, and the team’s depth wore down their foes as the Bulldogs logged a 65-43 victory over the Blue Devils in a Region-III-3A area round playoff game Thursday night at Cleveland High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.