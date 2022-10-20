Clear Springs tennis

Clear Springs tennis coach Gregg Parker talks to the team in between singles and doubles matches during Thursday’s Region III-6A semifinal team tennis contest against No. 1 state-ranked Houston Memorial at Deer Park High School’s south campus.

 MANUEL MORENO JR./For The Daily News

Tyler Nelson won a nailbiting 10-8 third-set super-tiebreaker to help advance his Mustang teammates to the Region III-5A Team Tennis Championships final on Friday.

When Nelson’s opponent’s forehand sailed long on match point, Friendswood survived a 10-8 scare from Montgomery Lake Creek, earning a preseason predicted showdown with Austin’s Liberal Arts and Science Academy at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, starting at 8:30 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription