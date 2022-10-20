Clear Springs tennis coach Gregg Parker talks to the team in between singles and doubles matches during Thursday’s Region III-6A semifinal team tennis contest against No. 1 state-ranked Houston Memorial at Deer Park High School’s south campus.
Tyler Nelson won a nailbiting 10-8 third-set super-tiebreaker to help advance his Mustang teammates to the Region III-5A Team Tennis Championships final on Friday.
When Nelson’s opponent’s forehand sailed long on match point, Friendswood survived a 10-8 scare from Montgomery Lake Creek, earning a preseason predicted showdown with Austin’s Liberal Arts and Science Academy at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, starting at 8:30 a.m.
“I am very proud of our team,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said afterward. “We were able to gain momentum when we showed the most energy.”
Meantime, Clear Springs’ banner season ended in the Region III-6A semifinals, as the Chargers dropped a 10-1 verdict to No. 1 state-ranked Houston Memorial.
“I really want to compliment (Lake Creek) and the fight they showed throughout,” Cook said. “They were classy and gritty all the way.”
Friendswood actually owned a commanding 8-3 lead, but “we really had to fight for the last two wins,” he added.
With the score eventually at 9-8 in favor of the Mustangs, Nelson hung on in the boys No. 3 singles matchup, winning the first set handily against Jake Freud, 6-2, before relinquishing the second in a 9-7 tiebreaker, forcing the decisive super-tiebreaker.
On match point, the two exchanged groundstrokes before Freud’s final attempt landed 2 feet past the baseline.
“We played a good match,” Cook said. “Not everything went our way, but we kept grinding until we got the win.”
Friendswood had grabbed a 4-3 lead after the doubles, then got singles wins from the girls’ Bella Benson and the boys’ Yan Terekhin, Michael Lanni and Ethan Eberhardt, all four in straight sets, extending the advantage to 8-3.
Later, Nandini Bhojani, holding down the girls’ No. 6, recorded the Mustangs’ ninth win, a 6-1, 6-1 romp past Madeline Waida, setting up Nelson’s heroics.
Still on the court, just in case, was Friendswood’s Sebastian Leiman in the No. 6 boys’ matchup, where he owned a 7-6, 2-1 lead over Thomas Bell when the match was officially called.
Next up is Austin LASA, which has been ranked one spot behind the Mustangs throughout the fall both in the regional and state polls, Nos. 1-2 and 11-12, respectively.
“I’m concerned because their team is very talented,” Cook said of LASA. “The matchup is tricky because their top three boys and two girls are very strong.
“We are more balanced and deep, so we will have to capture all of the possible wins that we can.”
As for Clear Springs, Chargers head coach Gregg Parker acknowledged he was expecting a long day at the office against the state’s best 6A program.
“We knew we were in a tough situation going into the match,” Parker said. “Their depth is unbelievable.
“But I’m real happy that we got to play a team as good as Memorial. Sometimes we’re overlooked because we have some good players, too. We were in a lot of the matches, especially the boys.”
Clear Springs’ No. 1 boys doubles team of Roshin Kamath/Heintje Unson salvaged the lone win, a marathon 6-7 (7-3), 6-4, 10-7 barnburner against Egor Morozov/Chase Scholz.
“Heintje and I went into the match knowing it was going to be tough, so we tried to have fun as a whole,” Kamath said. “We decided to go ahead and do our best, and it paid off.”
But Memorial answered the Chargers’ win with four more of its own, two singles on both sides of the net.
Memorial’s No. 1 girl, Sofia Mazzucato, pocketed the match-ending 10th victory, 6-0, 6-2.
“They’re definitely the team to beat,” Parker said.
“But we’ve made it to the regional semifinals two years in a row, which is pretty good for us. We have a team that plays as a team, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Senior Zoe Male agreed.
“We have a great team,” she said. “I’m glad to have been a part of it and glad we made it this far. I’m going to miss everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.