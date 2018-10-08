Team tennis postseason qualifiers will be decided today in key matchups throughout districts 24-6A and 22-5A.
Headlining the action is a winner-take-all showdown in Friendswood between the state-ranked Mustangs and Ball High Tornadoes to determine the 22-5A champion, starting at 4 p.m.
Clear Creek already has earned a spot in the playoffs, most likely as the No. 2 seed from 24-6A. But still in the postseason running from the district are Clear Falls and Clear Springs, and Texas City in 22-5A.
“We are looking forward to hosting Galveston Ball and completing the district portion of our schedule,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “We actually enjoy the process of playing tougher teams and look forward to the challenge Ball brings since they are also undefeated against district competition.”
The Mustangs, ranked 14th in the most recent Texas Tennis Coaches Association state poll just released, carry a 13-2 overall record and No. 3 Region III ranking against the visiting Tors.
Friendswood is also a perfect 95-0 in individual league matches en route to its 5-0 district record, one Ball High boasts, as well.
“Coaches, teachers, parents, community members ask me if I’m nervous about facing Friendswood,” Tors head coach Kim LeGate said. “‘They’re tough, coach,’ they say to me. I tell them, ‘The Tors are tough.’
“We will compete against Friendswood and know that we played the tennis of our lives.”
As for Clear Creek, a win over Alvin would push the Wildcats to 5-1 in the district and at the same time award them 24-6A’s runner-up position.
“We feel good about our team as the year has progressed,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “We are playing much better tennis compared to the beginning of the season.”
Meanwhile, a win for Clear Falls (2-3) against 0-5 Dickinson would wrap up the No. 4 finish in 24-6A.
Nearby, Clear Springs, also 2-3, needs a major upset over Clear Brook (3-2) to force a potential three-way deadlock in the district for the final two playoff spots.
“We lost to Falls and Falls lost to Brook,” Chargers head coach Gregg Parker said. “If we win, there will be a three-way tie with Falls and Brook. We will have to count matches after that. It will take a miracle.”
One key personnel loss for Clear Springs is the fall season-ending injury to its top boy, Kevin Larios, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) sprain and cracked femur against Dickinson last month.
Over in 22-5A, a win by Texas City (2-3) at Baytown Lee (1-4) would earn the Stings the No. 4 seed by virtue of a 10-8 district-opening win over Crosby (2-4).
TODAY’S MATCHES
District 24-6A
Alvin at Clear Creek
Dickinson at Clear Falls
Clear Brook @atClear Springs
Clear Lake, bye
District 22-5A
Texas City @ Baytown Lee
Ball High @ Friendswood
Goose Creek Memorial @ Galena Park
Crosby, bye
STANDINGS
District 24-6A
Clear Lake 6-0
Clear Creek 4-1
Clear Brook 3-2
Clear Falls 2-3
Clear Springs 2-3
Alvin 1-4
Dickinson 0-5
District 22-5A
Ball High 5-0
Friendswood 5-0
Goose Creek Memorial 3-2
Texas City 2-3
Crosby 2-4
Baytown Lee 1-4
Galena Park 0-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.