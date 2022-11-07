Six Galveston County teams enter the UIL postseason this week, with perhaps the most intriguing matchup pitting the undefeated District 9-5A-I champion Ball High Tors against a Magnolia West Mustangs team that gutted out a fourth-place finish in the stacked District 10-5A-I.

The Tors (10-0 overall, 8-0 in district) were the definition of dominant in the 2022 regular season, obliterating the program record for total points differential by out-scoring their competition a ludicrous combined 625-14.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription