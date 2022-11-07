Six Galveston County teams enter the UIL postseason this week, with perhaps the most intriguing matchup pitting the undefeated District 9-5A-I champion Ball High Tors against a Magnolia West Mustangs team that gutted out a fourth-place finish in the stacked District 10-5A-I.
The Tors (10-0 overall, 8-0 in district) were the definition of dominant in the 2022 regular season, obliterating the program record for total points differential by out-scoring their competition a ludicrous combined 625-14.
Ball High’s defense had eight shutouts, with the only touchdowns allowed coming in Week 1 against rival La Marque on a Hail Mary-esque pass and in Week 9 against 9-5A-I runner-up Houston Waltrip in a game that was already well in hand.
The only question mark regarding the Tors is the quality of the competition they faced, as they over-matched their district opponents so much that all eight of those games saw the running clock enacted at some point in the contests.
That is unlikely to be the case against the Mustangs, whose district was loaded with top-tier football programs like Angleton, Manvel, Fulshear and Richmond Foster. Magnolia West picked up a signature 12-7 win over Foster and had close losses against Angleton (22-21) and Fulshear (23-20). Ball High’s best quality win came in Week 2 with a 7-0 shutout of rival Texas City.
“They’ve got a good stable of running backs, a good quarterback, they’re smart, they’re battle-tested, they have some big ol’ kids, and they’re well coached,” Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight said about the Mustangs, also noting the intensity of the Tors’ practices will help them get ready for the game.
Kickoff for this Class 5A, Division I bi-district football playoff game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvin Memorial Stadium on the campus of Alvin High School.
Now, let’s jam through the rest of this week’s bi-district playoff matchups.
CLASS 6A, DIVISION I
Clear Springs (7-3, 5-1) vs. Alief Taylor (5-5, 4-3)
Quick take: The Chargers weren’t the preseason favorites to get District 24-6A’s No. 1 Division I playoff berth, but they earned it by beating the favorite Dickinson and with a little help from Clear Creek pulling off an upset over the Gators.
With a solid defense and a physical offense led by RB Xai’Shaun Edwards, Clear Springs goes up against a Lions team that finished fourth in District 23-6A and will look to get the ball in the hands of top WR Bricen Brantley to move the chains.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City
Dickinson (7-3, 4-2) vs. Pearland (6-4, 5-2)
Quick take: The Gators hit some bumps in the road that derailed their goal of an outright District 24-6A championship, but they still found a way to the playoffs and now there, Dickinson looks to hit the reset button and focus on making a deep postseason run.
That run begins against a program the Gators know well, as they met the Oilers in the playoffs four times in a six-year span from 2014-19 and won all four matchups. This year’s Pearland team finished third in district, but enters the postseason on a nice three-game winning streak.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at The Rig in Pearland
CLASS 6A, DIVISION II
Clear Falls (8-2, 5-1) vs. Pearland Dawson (6-4, 6-1)
Quick take: This should be one of the Houston area’s best bi-district matchups as the District 24-6A champion Knights take on District 23-6A runner-up Dawson.
Fresh off the program’s first-ever football district title, Clear Falls would like to begin its playoff run with a dish of revenge against the Eagles, who knocked out the Knights in this round last year.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City
CLASS 5A, DIVISION II
Texas City (6-4, 4-3) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0, 6-0)
Quick take: The Stings, entering the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from a tough and much improved District 9-5A-II, will look to solve a riddle 10 other teams were unable to solve against the unbeaten No. 5 state-ranked Lions.
Lake Creek most recently handled Brenham (54-42) in a district championship game, but if there’s one weakness Texas City can expose, it’s the Lions’ defense, which in addition to the 42 surrendered to Brenham, gave up 42 points against Fort Bend Elkins, 55 against Montgomery and 38 against Angleton. The Stings will have to find a way to slow RB Ty Ty Byars, who has tallied nearly 2,000 rushing yards this season.
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery ISD Stadium in Montgomery
Listen live: victorysportsnet.com
CLASS 3A, DIVISION I
Hitchcock (9-1, 3-1) vs Little River Academy (5-5, 3-3)
Quick take: While they weren’t able to do so in undefeated fashion, the ball still bounced the right way for the Bulldogs to claim the District 12-3A-I championship, and now they’ll enter the postseason first-round favorites against District 11-3A-I fourth place finisher Little River Academy.
Led by its explosive athletes, Hitchcock can’t take the Bumblebees lightly, though, as they played in a district featuring defending state champion Lorena, perennial power Cameron Yoe and No. 1 state-ranked Franklin, which only beat Little River Academy 27-15 last week.
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller ISD Stadium in Waller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.