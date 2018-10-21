An unbelievable rally and an emotional upset victory highlighted what had to be the most exciting week of Galveston County high school football of the season, thus far. Now, it’s on to the next week, which will feature multiple games with playoff implications.
WEEK 8 OBSERVATIONS
• Keeping their word: Talking to Santa Fe’s team leaders way back in early August, they already identified their Oct. 19 home game against Crosby as the game they were looking most forward to not only playing, but winning.
For starters, they wanted to honor teammate Chris Stone, who was one of the 10 killed in the May 18 shooting at the high school, on what would have been his 18th birthday. On top of that, it was a game the Indians needed to win in order to be taken seriously as a playoff contender in the rugged District 12-5A-II.
WEEK 9 GAMES TO WATCH
• Santa Fe at Port Neches-Groves: After knocking off one of District 12-5A-II’s powerhouse teams in Crosby this past Friday, Santa Fe (4-3, 3-1 in district) will see if they can find magic again this week on the road against Port Neches-Groves (5-2, 4-0).
In what could turn into a high scoring game, Santa Fe’s spread offense will be led by quarterback Nathan Kruger and receiver Austin Lamb, while the focal point of PN-G’s offense will be dual-threat quarterback and University of Texas commit Roschon Johnson.
Kickoff for the Indians versus Indians battle is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Port Neches.
• Friendswood at Fort Bend Hightower: With both teams currently finding themselves clogged in the middle of what has become a tight race for a playoff spot in District 10-5A-I, the Mustangs (5-2, 2-2 in district) and the Hurricanes (2-5, 2-2) will be looking to gain an edge in the postseason race.
The two teams are currently on opposite trajectories, as Friendswood will be looking to snap a two-game losing skid after a 5-0 start to the season, while Hightower has won two straight after losing its first five games of 2018. The Mustangs will look to get their well-rounded offense going against a stout Hurricanes defense.
Kickoff for this game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Hall Stadium in Missouri City.
• Clear Falls vs. Clear Lake: After an 0-3 start to district, the Knights (4-4, 1-3 in district) will be looking to win out and stay alive in the District 24-6A playoff picture. The next step in the process comes against a Falcons (3-4, 2-1) team that has won two straight and will also be trying to keep pace with 24-6A’s other playoff hopefuls.
It should be an interesting matchup between the high powered, quick-strike offense of Clear Falls and a Clear Lake defense that last week held a solid Clear Creek offense to only 14 points.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
Ball High vs. Rosenberg Terry (Traylor Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Clear Springs vs. Alvin (Veterans Memorial Stadium), 1 p.m. Saturday
Dickinson vs. Clear Brook (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Texas City at Angleton, 7 p.m. Friday
Houston Washington at La Marque, 7 p.m. Friday
Hitchcock at Altair Rice Consolidated, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Bay Area Christian at Houston Cristo Rey Jesuit, 7 p.m. Friday
O’Connell at Tomball Rosehill Christian, 7 p.m. Friday
Bye: Clear Creek
DISTRICT GLIMPSE
• District 24-6A
Clear Springs — 3-0
Dickinson — 3-1
Clear Lake — 2-1
Clear Creek — 2-2
Clear Brook — 1-2
Clear Falls — 1-3
Alvin — 0-3
• Last week’s results
Clear Lake 17, Clear Creek 14
Clear Falls 48, Alvin 7
Clear Springs 35, Dickinson 28
Bye: Clear Brook
• District 10-5A-I
Alvin Shadow Creek — 4-0
Angleton — 3-1
Richmond Foster — 3-1
Friendswood — 2-2
Rosenberg Terry — 2-2
Fort Bend Hightower — 2-2
Ball High — 0-4
Texas City — 0-4
• Last week’s results
Angleton 43, Foster 17
Hightower 35, Ball High 25
Shadow Creek 27, Friendswood 19
Terry 30, Texas City 27
• District 12-5A-II
Nederland — 4-0
Port Neches-Groves — 4-0
Barbers Hill — 3-1
Santa Fe — 3-1
Crosby — 2-2
Baytown Lee — 0-4
Dayton — 0-4
Vidor — 0-4
• Last week’s results
Barbers Hill 49, Vidor 34
Santa Fe 27, Crosby 20
PN-G 44, Dayton 37
Nederland 55, Lee 21
• District 11-4A-II
Wharton — 2-0
Houston Kashmere — 1-1
Houston Washington — 1-1
Sweeny — 1-1
La Marque — 1-1
Houston Scarborough — 0-2
• Last week’s results
Washington 18, Kashmere 12
La Marque 42, Scarborough 0
Wharton 17, Sweeny 15
• District 13-3A-I
Altair Rice Consolidated — 2-0
Columbus — 2-0
Boling — 1-1
Hitchcock — 1-1
Hempstead — 0-2
Palacios — 0-2
• Last week’s results
Rice Consolidated 40, Boling 7
Columbus 42, Palacios 6
Hitchcock 50, Hempstead 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.