There were some impressive wins and some deflating losses in Week 2 of the Galveston County high school football season, and Week 3 will feature its fair share of interesting matchups — with the four Class 5A teams getting their final pre-district tune-ups.
WEEK 2 OBSERVATIONS
• Improved, but room for improvement: Facing another state power following a rough Week 1 showing at Converse Judson, the Clear Springs Chargers looked much improved Saturday as they battled Klein Collins until the end.
The Chargers limited Collins’ rushing attack, led by star running back Isaiah Spiller, to 149 yards after giving up 228 rushing yards to Judson the week prior. Clear Springs also was more consistent on offense, particularly in the run game where the Chargers totaled 144 yards after a 122-yard showing against Judson, with 54 of those yards coming on just one late long run.
Clear Springs still has some work to do shoring up its secondary, though. The Chargers gave up three pass plays 39 yards or longer against Judson.
WEEK 3 GAMES TO WATCH
• Hitchcock vs. La Marque: Two weeks ago, the La Marque Cougars participated in one of the state’s oldest rivalry in the Clash of the Causeway with Ball High, and this week it’ll be one of the newest rivalries against neighboring Hitchcock.
Both teams will be eager to erase the memories of losses, with Hitchcock coming off a one-point heartbreaker against Class 3A power East Bernard and La Marque coming off an ample defeat at the hands of private school standout Houston St. Pius X.
The running backs should be the stars of the show in this one, with Hitchcock’s slot-T offense being led by Tyger Turner and La Marque boasting two quality ball carriers in the speedy Perry Preston and the bruiser Norvan Saldana.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled 7 p.m. Friday at Etheredge Stadium.
• Dickinson vs. Pearland Dawson: Two impressive looking 2-0 teams meet up in this one, with Dickinson entering the game off a pair of blowouts (38-8 in Week 1 against Richmond George Ranch and 48-0 last week against Pasadena Memorial) and Dawson coming off of solid wins over Conroe Oak Ridge (34-21) and Humble Summer Creek (34-14).
The Gators will feature a balanced offense led by quarterback Mike Welch and tight end Jalen Wydermyer, and a young but, so far, impressive defense led by defensive back D.J. Warnell, linebackers Colby Mouton and Landon Roque, and defensive lineman J.T. Greer.
Players to watch on the Eagles include small but sure-handed receiver Mason Pierce, quarterback Patrick Kramer, running back Caleb Eaton, defensive back Kris Levi and defensive lineman Steven Rochon.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at The Rig.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
Ball High vs. Houston Wheatley (Courville Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Clear Creek vs. Channelview (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 6 p.m. Saturday
Clear Falls vs. Goose Creek Memorial (Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Clear Springs vs. Richmond George Ranch (Traylor Stadium), 6 p.m. Saturday
Friendswood at La Porte, 7 p.m. Friday
Santa Fe vs. Brazoswood (Hopper Field), 7 p.m. Friday
Texas City vs. Clear Lake (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Brazosport Christian at High Island, 7:30 p.m. Friday
O’Connell at Evadale, 7 p.m. Friday
Bay Area Christian at The Woodlands John Cooper, 7 p.m. Friday
