Facing a program seeking its first playoff win since 2011, the Santa Fe Lady Indians were unable to match the enthusiasm of Baytown Sterling, as the Lady Rangers swept Tuesday night’s Region III-5A bi-district volleyball match at Clear Lake High School by the scores of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-15.
“There was a lot of energy on the other side of the court — lots of energy from the moment they walked into the gym today to the very last point,” Santa Fe head volleyball coach Jennifer Webb said. “It was (tough to match) because we’re not a really talkative team, and that really hurt us. We struggled with the communication part tonight.”
Sterling set the tone early, piecing together a 7-1 run highlighted by a couple nice defensive stands and three kills from Katy Barger that gave the Lady Rangers a solid 11-4 lead in the first set, and they never looked back from there, ending the frame with a set-point kill from Tanishua Joseph.
Santa Fe had a better start to the second set, with a kill from Addi Webb and an ace from Hannah Doerre helping the Lady Indians get out to a 3-1 lead. But, aided by multiple Santa Fe errors, Sterling reeled off seven unanswered points to regain control.
Leading the second set 8-6, the Lady Rangers went on an 8-1 run led by three kills and an ace from Barger to put the second frame — which ended on a Lady Indians serving error — on ice.
While Santa Fe kept fighting, Sterling led the close-out third set wire-to-wire, steadily pulling away for a comfortable win.
Statistical leaders for the Lady Indians in the match were Kadee Frantz (six kills), Andee Stamper (two blocks), Hailey Collins (13 assists) and Bre Montemayor (eight digs).
While Santa Fe’s 2022 squad graduates just four seniors (Frantz, Montemayor, Stamper and Heidi Hillman), the quartet were not only all key players playing key positions for the Lady Indians, but were also very good mentors and teachers for their younger peers on what was a close-knit team, Webb said.
“They were a good group of seniors, but they had an extra job other than getting out there and playing volleyball — they had to teach, they had to be patient, they had to be willing to make sacrifices to help these younger players,” Webb said.
“I see a lot youth on the team and a lot of room for growth,” Webb added. “It’s pretty promising. … We have some tough positions to fill, but I’m confident our kids will step up to the plate, and we’ll get it done.”
