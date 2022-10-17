Fairly evenly matched on paper, the Texas City Stings (4-3, 2-2 in District 9-5A-II) and Dayton Broncos (5-2, 3-1) meet on the gridiron this week in a game where a win goes a long way toward solidifying a spot in the postseason.
When it comes to momentum, for whatever it’s worth, the Stings have the edge there after snapping a two-game losing skid last week with a 50-6 homecoming thrashing of Fort Bend Willowridge.
The Broncos, on the other hand, felt the sting of their first district loss, falling 35-28 last week against Port Neches-Groves — the identical score in Texas City’s loss to PN-G two weeks ago.
Offensively, both teams have big playmakers at the running back position, with Caleb Bell leading a still somewhat youthful Texas City team and Vernon Harrison heading up a senior-laden Dayton squad.
A win over Dayton puts Texas City in a solid position to end the season on a four-game winning streak, as the Stings will be favored in their matchups in the final two weeks of the season. A loss could make the Broncos’ playoff aspirations a little too close for comfort, as they still have district-leading Fort Bend Marshall left to play on their schedule.
Kickoff for the Texas City-Dayton game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Bronco Stadium in Dayton. Listen to the game live at victorysportsnet.com.
Now, let’s jam through the rest of this week’s matchups.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek (1-6, 0-3) vs. Clear Springs (5-3, 3-1)
Quick take: While the Wildcats enter this contest in the midst of a three-game losing streak, including back-to-back heartbreakers against Clear Lake in double-overtime (32-30) and against Clear Brook on a last-second field goal (16-14), the Chargers can’t afford to take their traditionally fierce rival lightly as they look to solidify a playoff spot coming off consecutive impressive wins over Brazoswood (38-21) and Clear Lake (38-7).
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City
Clear Falls (5-2, 2-1) vs. Brazoswood (6-2, 2-2)
Quick take: The Knights had a bye week last week to reset and shake off a disappointing 31-22 loss two weeks ago at Dickinson, and now they return to the fray against a Buccaneers team who will be desperate to right their proverbial ship coming off back-to-back losses against Clear Springs (38-21) and Dickinson (49-9). Defensive discipline and endurance will be key for Clear Falls against an up-tempo Brazoswood offense.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City
Dickinson (5-2, 2-1) vs. Clear Lake (5-2, 2-1)
Quick take: The Gators hold the tiebreaker should they finished knotted atop the district standings with Clear Falls and Clear Springs — now they just need to win out to secure the 24-6A crown. After a 49-9 walloping last week of a Brazoswood team that entered the matchup with an impressive record, Dickinson finds itself in a similar situation this week against a Falcons side that saw some of the luster come off their record in a 38-7 loss to Clear Springs last week.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson
DISTRICT 9-5A-I
Ball High (7-0, 5-0) vs. Houston Waltrip (6-1, 5-0)
Quick take: On paper, the Rams appear to be the final legitimate hurdle between the Tors both winning the district title and finishing the regular season unbeaten. It might not be as close in reality, as Waltrip enters the contest after squeaking by Houston Sterling 22-21 last week — a team Ball High handed a 39-0 defeat in the district opener. The Tors, which cruised by Milby 63-0 last week for a homecoming win, haven’t allowed an opposition score in 26 consecutive quarters coming into this one.
When and where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Delmar Stadium in Houston
DISTRICT 10-5A-I
Friendswood (4-4, 3-3) vs. Angleton (5-2, 4-1)
Quick take: The Mustangs are on a mission to keep their playoff hopes alive in the rugged District 10-5A-I, but this week they face a daunting task on the road against a Wildcats team riding a three-game winning streak and still in the hunt for a district title in the crowded standings. Friendswood took care of business last week with a 30-6 win over Rosenberg Terry, while Angleton got a much needed bye week to rest up for its final push in district play. Prior to the bye, the Wildcats blanked Terry, 23-0.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Angleton
DISTRICT 9-5A-II
Santa Fe (5-2, 2-2) vs. Port Neches-Groves (5-2, 3-1)
Quick take: Winners of two straight after starting district play on a two-game losing skid, the Santa Fe Indians now look to record a signature win needed to be a part of the 9-5A-II playoff discussion, and could do just that with an upset over the PN-G Indians at home this week. Santa Fe enters the matchup with, for what its worth, an extra day of rest following a 33-21 triumph over Galena Park last Thursday, while PN-G looks to maintain its momentum after last Friday’s 35-28 win in a key contest against Dayton.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Raitano Field in Santa Fe
DISTRICT 10-4A-II
La Marque (2-5, 2-1) vs. West Columbia (4-4, 2-2)
Quick take: With consecutive district wins under their proverbial belts, the Cougars have put a tough start to the season behind them. Now, with an eye on the district’s playoff hunt, La Marque faces a Roughnecks team that has been red-hot offensively. Also on a two-game winning streak, Columbia has put up monster numbers in those victories over Wharton (66-30) and Sweeny (73-0). The Coogs had a bye week to prepare for the offensive juggernaut, with the bye coming on the heels of wins over those same Wharton (27-9) and Sweeny (30-20) teams.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Texas City ISD Stadium in Texas City
DISTRICT 12-3A-I
Hitchcock (8-0, 2-0) vs. Hempstead (1-6, 0-1)
Quick take: Coming off one of the program’s biggest wins in recent memory, the Bulldogs will seek to take care of business after last week’s thrilling 33-28 win over then-state-ranked No. 2 Columbus in this week’s homecoming game against a Bobcats team that dropped their district opener last week 41-0 against Hallettsville. Now finally where they belong in the Class 3A state rankings, the No. 5 Bulldogs can’t afford to take their paws off the pedal against a Hempstead team they’ll be expected to beat this week.
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock
Watch live: galvnews.com/fridaynightfootball
