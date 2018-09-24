TEXAS CITY
For Texas City’s hard-charging offensive attack to function, the Stings have to win the battle on the front line, and leading the group of hog mollies on the offensive line are seniors Ronald Williams and John Rinehart.
“I know that I’m playing for the man next to me, and I know that he has to trust me on every play,” Rinehart said.
Since offensive linemen rarely, if ever, get the same kind of glory that the skill position players on offense, what drives Texas City’s group to excel is simple the love of the game.
“For me, it’s the game that gets me excited,” Williams said. “Friday night lights is the best time to play.”
So, what makes a good offensive lineman? According to the Stings duo it’s a combination of sound technique and a nasty disposition.
“You’ve got to be extremely aggressive and super mean,” Rinehart said.
After a tough 0-2 start to the season, the Stings picked up a confidence boosting win over Clear Lake before heading into their bye week last week.
“I feel like, as a whole team, we’re finally clicking together,” Rinehart said.
“We’re finally playing as one,” Williams added.
While the whole team continues to improve and gel as one unit, the offensive line shares a unique bond amongst themselves, which is strengthened through weekly dinners together with their current favorite eatery being Cicis Pizza.
“We’ll go out to eat together every week,” Williams said.
“Go out to buffets and have eating contests,” Rinehart added.
Texas City head coach Leland Surovik said that his two senior offensive linemen are lead-by-example kind of players, who, as seniors, bring maturity and command respect in the trenches.
“They know it’s their senior year, so everything means a little bit more,” Surovik said. “Ronald is more of a quiet leader, and so is Rinehart. They’re the worker bees, typical O-linemen — don’t say a lot, just get it done.”
On Friday, a rivalry will be renewed — and this time it will be a district game — as the Stings travel to Friendswood to face the Mustangs. Last year, Hurricane Harvey wiped the teams’ non-district game off the schedule, but now that Friendswood is back on the Class 5A level, the Mustangs find themselves back in the same district as Texas City.
The Stings will look to impose their will with a bruising style of offense, but in order to do that, it all starts up front, Surovik said.
“We try to play a more smash-mouth offense, so they have to be physical up front,” Surovik said. “The more physical they are, they better our team is.”
The rivalry, which Friendswood leads 10-9, has a history of close games, regardless of the year. In the final scores of four of the past seven meetings, the teams have been separated by a touchdown or less.
“It’s definitely about to be a game on Friday for sure,” Rinehart said.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium.
