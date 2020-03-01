La Marque’s Edward Robinson drives toward the basket past Clear Creek’s Maurice Pinnock during the Carlisle-Krueger Classic tournament in the Butler Gym at Clear Creek High School in League City on Dec. 7, 2019.
Dickinson’s Deuce Guidry leaps to the hoop against North Shore’s Joshua Cooper during the second quarter at Pasadena Memorial High School on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
La Marque’s Edward Robinson drives toward the basket past Clear Creek’s Maurice Pinnock during the Carlisle-Krueger Classic tournament in the Butler Gym at Clear Creek High School in League City on Dec. 7, 2019.
Following last week’s playoff action, just Dickinson and La Marque remain as Galveston County representatives in the high school basketball postseason, and the competition will only get tougher as the Gators and Cougars look to advance to the Region III-6A and Region III-4A tournaments, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.