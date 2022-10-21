ANGLETON
The Angleton Wildcats (6-2, 5-1 in District 10-5A-I) handled the Friendswood Mustangs (4-5, 2-4), 35-21, Friday at Wildcat Stadium, securing a winning-record in the regular season and a game closer to playing football past the regular season.
Junior quarterback Adrian Ewells has thrown for multiple touchdowns in the last three games, and it took him only the first half Friday to continue the trend.
All 28 of the Wildcats’ first-half points came in the first five and last five minutes of the half.
The signal caller has seven touchdowns in his past two games against the Mustangs, continuing to be their Achilles’ heel.
On the second play, Angleton got the senior playmaker Kariyen Boniaby-Goins involved on a tunnel screen. The rest of the field was green grass and plenty of speed. A 79-yard strike set the tone for not only Angleton’s offense, but for the game.
A stifling defensive effort added to the recipe, just for Angleton to score again. Using a different approach the second time around.
Three first-down runs from Ewells and a pass for a first down as the Wildcats had the Mustangs on their heels.
Senior running back Deseahn Thomas burst through the hole, excelearting past the first level and making a couple of Mustangs run into each other at the second.
The only thing that forced him from missing the end zone was the angle to the pylon. The Wildcats leading rusher got another chance as he walked in untouched and all of a sudden, it’s a 14-0 lead less than six minutes into the game.
Wide receiver Bryce Duron has had his fair share of moments during his freshman campaign, notably making a catch to set up a game-winning field goal to beat Manvel, one of the wins that gives the Wildcats a tie-breaker for first.
Friday, he added a few more to the collection, with his first two career touchdowns.
The first touchdown came off a soaring interception from senior defensive back Myalek Woods, where he read the wheel route from the running back and met the ball at its climax.
Ewells dialed up a play-action pass as Duron, working in the slot, zoomed across the field. The junior quarterback hit him in stride as he lunged across the goal line for an 18-yard touchdown and built upon the commanding lead to make it 28-7.
Ewells did majority of the damage with his arm in the first half, completing eight of his 11 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
The Angleton defense gave up little, holding the Mustangs to just 42 yards rushing and the longest run being 15 yards in the first half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Duron did not waste time in the fourth, as it was a screen pass and he made a defender miss and walked into the end zone.
He had seven catches coming into the game, but added three more to go with 47 yards and the two scores.
Braylan Shelby, Friendswood linebacker and University of Southern California verbal commit, has been terrorizing offenses all season long, but was limited to just a few tackles on the night as the Wildcats schemed around using quarterback bootlegs and running off-tackle to keep him away from the football.
Ewells finished with a final of 13-for-21, with 269 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Friendswood found success in the special teams in the fourth quarter with an onside kick recovery and the Mustangs capitalized.
Backup quarterback Matthew Dupuis came in to relieve quarterback Michael Butler after the game was out of reach. However, Dupuis kept the Mustangs in the game.
On his first drive, he had immense success, continuously hitting first down throws. A screen pass to Winters opened a hole that he plowed through for the Mustangs first touchdown since the middle of the second quarter, at 35-14.
As the Mustangs were mustering a comeback, Angleton fended them off with an Elijah Walker interception in what looked to put the game out of reach. However, a turnover on downs gave Friendswood energy.
Dupuis scored his second touchdown of the quarter with a 66-yard pitch and catch to senior Kale Koopmann, who split two defenders and a sideline of purple grew tense.
He was the lone receiver to find sustained success, with five catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
However, the clock struck midnight for the Mustangs as they ran out of time for not only the game, but their chances at seeing the playoffs.
Friendswood is off next week before their season finale Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. against Magnolia West at Henry Winston Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.