COLLEGE STATION
Both Clear Springs and Dickinson bowed out in the early stages of the Division I consolation bracket Saturday morning to end their respective stints at the Texas 7on7 Championships at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
After a frustrating 0-3 day in pool play Friday, the Chargers picked up a convincing 34-13 win over Coppell in the first round of the consolation bracket, but they would fall in familiarly close fashion, 27-26, in the next round against Mission Veterans.
Playing in arguably the toughest pool of the tournament Friday, Clear Springs had two other one-point losses. This marked Clear Springs' first ever appearance at state 7on7. Veterans would go on to be ousted from the consolation bracket in the next round, 40-20, against crosstown rival Mission.
Dickinson's tournament also ended on a one-point heartbreaker, as the Gators were eliminated in the first round against Tyler John Tyler, 27-26. John Tyler was subsequently bounced from the tournament in the next round, 34-22, against Lucas Lovejoy.
This weekend marked Dickinson's fourth trip to state 7on7, with all of those appearances coming in the past five years. The Gators' most memorable run at state 7on7 came in the summer of 2016 when they made it all the way to the championship bracket final, finishing runner-up to The Woodlands.
