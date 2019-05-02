LEAGUE CITY
One swing by Corey Lanier got Clear Falls started with flair. Cooper Timmons then brush-stroked finishing touches on a masterful baseball victory with a strong effort on the mound.
Lanier’s home run in the bottom of the first gave the Knights a fast 1-0 lead while Timmons handcuffed Houston Strake Jesuit’s bats over seven innings in a 7-0 Region III-6A bi-district win on Thursday night. The best-of-three series moves to Strake for Game 2 on Friday night.
“That was huge,” Knights coach Eddie Youngblood said of Lanier’s blast off a 3-2 pitch from Strake starter Drew Leach. “To get a leadoff home run in a playoff game at home? It doesn’t get much better than that for getting the crowd into it, the dugout into it.”
For now, momentum is on Clear Falls’ side and Timmons was the constant. The lanky right-hander allowed just two hits — a soft infield single in the second inning and a sharp single in the seventh — in a complete game shutout. The only other Crusader to reach base came in a hit batter in the seventh.
“When you get seniors and they start getting to the end of their high school career, sometimes they do special things,” said Eddie Youngblood, head coach of the Knights. “I think (Timmons) just willed it to happen. He got after it, stayed ahead in the count, challenged them.”
Raul Garcia-Rameau, head coach for Strake Jesuit, believed his club was off its game.
“We’re better hitters than that. Their pitcher did a nice job of keeping us off balance,” Garcia-Rameau said. “He pitched in reverse, throwing breaking balls early for strikes, being able to spot hit pitches. We hit some balls hard, but at them.”
Clear Falls barreled up on the ball in a most efficient manner.
The Knights drove in six runs on six hits and brought home another tally on a sacrifice fly by No. 9 hitter Langston White.
Kaiden Beaty and Timmons roped back-to-back RBI singles in a three-run fourth for Falls and Timmons added another run-scoring single ahead of Kannon Garza’s pinch-hit two-run hit as the hosts put up another three-run burst in the fifth.
“Even in the first inning, we had some five-pitch at-bats, an eight-pitch at-bat, a seven-pitch at-bat,” Youngblood said. “To extend (Leach) and stress him a little bit … we didn’t let him off easy and we didn’t chase a lot of pitches out of the zone.”
As for Game 2, Youngblood said, “We start fresh and 0-0. We flush it. All that’s over with. We’ve got to go back work.”
