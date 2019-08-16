PEARLAND
Many teams still making early-season adjustments wouldn’t put their region’s top teams on their pre-district schedules, but many teams aren’t the Clear Springs Chargers.
“I make a tough preseason for a reason,” Clear Springs head coach Shannon McClellen said. “The preseason is to learn who we are, learn our character, see our chemistry and see what we’re going to do under pressure.”
The Chargers had some quality moments, but it would be the Pearland Dawson Lady Eagles who would triumph at home Friday night, sweeping Clear Springs by the scores of 25-21, 28-26 and 25-14.
The highlight and, ultimately, pivotal sequence of the match came in a wild, nail-biting end of the second set.
“That second set kind of set the tone for the rest of the match, I think,” McClellen said. “It was loud in here. It was definitely like a playoff atmosphere.”
Trailing 19-14 in the second frame, Clear Springs stunned Dawson with a 6-0 run highlighted by a pair of aces from Mary Alper and kills from Haley Moses, Erin Rogers and Shyia Richardson. A kill from Madison Deslatte gave Dawson a 21-20 lead the Lady Eagles would not relinquish, although the Chargers refused to go away.
“For us to come back in that second set and make it so close, and the fact that they got so excited about beating us in that second set, is a good thing for us to build off of. We’re still working out our chemistry and seeing what works. Even though I have a lot of returners, we’re a completely different team because we’re doing a lot of different things.”
Clear Springs tied the second set six times down the stretch, which included multiple long points, before Dawson finally put the set away, helped by a Kylie Nance kill.
Tied 7-7 in the third set, the Lady Eagles ran away with the match courtesy of a 14-2 run. On the bright side for the Chargers, the huge third-set deficit allowed reserve outside hitter Grace King and reserve setter Kendall Howard get some quality playing time and help the team out-pace Dawson, 5-4, at the end of the match.
“Kendall made some good setting choices, and Grace got some good touches on the ball,” McClellen said.
In the opening set, Clear Springs hung close early, but found itself down 20-15 late in the frame. But, led by three kills from Richardson, the Chargers managed to close the deficit down to 21-20 before, following an effective timeout, Dawson ended the first set on a 4-1 run.
Alper led Clear Springs’ offense with eight kills and two aces, while Avery Reynolds chipped in 27 assists and nine digs.
Up next, the Chargers host Spring Branch Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victory marks Dawson’s second win over a League City school this week after sweeping Clear Creek earlier in the week, and the Lady Eagles will go for a League City trifecta 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Falls.
ELSEWHERE
Manvel 3, Dickinson 0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-19)
Liberty 3, Ball High 1 (25-22, 21-25, 27-25, 25-20)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.