GALVESTON
What the O’Connell Buccaneers lack in numbers, they make up for with team spirit, effort and surprisingly stout fronts on both offense and defense led by a trio of seniors.
“I see a lot of leadership,” O’Connell lineman Daniel Rayborn said. “We don’t have a lot of numbers, but the seniors we do have are at the forefront.”
Trey Cotton anchors the offensive line from the center position and on the defensive line from the nose guard spot, while Rayborn, listed at 355 pounds, is a load for opponents to deal with on both lines. Charles Jones is the man in the middle in the Bucs’ linebacker corps, and is a lead blocker on offense lining up at both fullback and guard.
“From Day 1, I’ve been telling people we have a good offensive line, and they prove it week in and week out,” O’Connell head coach Tim Cotton said. “And on defense, it’s the same thing. Charles is just picking up tickets, because they have to concentrate on blocking the other two. … They wreak havoc and demand some attention so our linebackers can run.”
After a rebuilding season last year, this season’s Bucs are off to a 1-1 start and are showing signs of growth as a team and a program.
“I see a lot of potential, more go, more confidence,” Trey Cotton said.
One thing all three players pointed to as an area of improvement over last season was the effort all 16 players on their small roster have shown.
“We’ve got kids out here who have been playing football for less than a year who are still pushing, they’re really trying,” Rayborn said. “That’s the cornerstone of playing a game — you’ve got to have that want-to.”
Solidly built at 6 feet, 240 pounds, Jones relishes the opportunity to make some big hits on both sides of the ball — whether it’s as a ball-carrier or tackler.
“It’s a pleasure to do both, especially with the guys I have up front — they just make an easy hole for me,” Jones said.
This year’s O’Connell team is highly motivated to avenge a 35-8 loss last season against this week’s opponent and in-county rival Bay Area Christian.
“It’s all about showing up and showing out,” Rayborn said.
Kickoff for the O’Connell-Bay Area Christian game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Bay Area Christian School.
