Friendswood and Ball High kept their Region III-5A team tennis hopes alive with convincing area-round wins on Thursday.
The No. 14 state-ranked Mustangs collected another shutout, this time at the expense of Angleton, 10-0. At the same time, the Tors, runners-up to Friendswood in District 22-5A, eased past Manvel, 15-3.
“The big picture for us is to have a chance to win our region, and everything we have done so far lines up with that being a realistic possibility,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said.
Meanwhile, in Region III-6A area play, Clear Creek also soared, easing past Baytown Sterling, 10-0.
For Friendswood, it was another strong showing at home in the doubles that led to a quick decision, one that advances the Mustangs to Tuesday's regional quarterfinals against Nederland at Barbers Hill High School, starting at 3:30 p.m.
In six of the seven doubles matches, Friendswood gave up no more than three games total, including a 6-0, 6-0 double goose-egg by the No. 2 boys team of Andrew Litzinger and Kiertan Patel.
Adding to the doubles wins were the other boys teams, No. 1 Race Haas/Noah Smistad and No. 3 Aiden Christensen/Josh Grewal, and the top three girls teams, No. 1 Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke, No. 2 Adri McElwain/Mia Gonzalez and No. 3 Nicole Mbibi/Linh Van.
Friendswood's toughest doubles match came in the mixed, where Nina Gonzalez and Frank Lu teamed up for a 6-4, 6-4 effort past Perla Lerma and Stephen Vera.
Then in the singles, the Lady Mustangs' side of the court turned in the clinching matches, No. 1 Radtke starting off the closing wins with a 6-2, 6-0 romp past Brooke Morgan.
Mitchell followed with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 before the Gonzalez sisters bagged simultaneous 6-1, 6-0 victories, Nina Gonzalez reporting in first and Mia Gonzalez soon after.
With the win, Friendswood, also ranked No. 3 in the region, improved to 16-3 overall.
In Galveston, the outcome was never in doubt for the Tors as they earned their program's first-ever regional team tennis quarterfinal appearance.
“The journey has been incredible,” said Ball High head coach Kim LeGate, whose Tors will face today's winner between Barbers Hill and Shadow Creek in their regional quarterfinal. “The players are determined to play their best match every day.”
Picking up singles wins for Ball High were the boys' Tony Corrales, Storm Simonin, Jerry Santos, William Harris and Bryce Rosales, and the girls' Aeris Buss, Jimena Sanchez, Jayden Turner and Jordyn Pendergrass.
At Baytown, the Wildcats were straight-set winners in nine of its 10 match victories.
“It was a great team win,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “Regionals was one of our team goals with this younger group of players.”
After bagging the seven doubles matches, the Wildcats only needed three wins in the singles, those courtesy of Griffin Baillargeon at No. 4 boys and Alejandra Lopez and Reagan Canales at No. 1 and 4 girls, respectively.
Earlier, the No. 3 girls doubles team of Michaela Clark and Clarissa Valcoviak held on for a 6-1, 4-6, 10-4 victory. Also, the mixed doubles team of Payton Pagan and Baillargeon prevailed 7-5, 2-6, 10-7.
“The team has really grown up in the last couple months,” Geise said. “Tiebreakers that we lost in August, we pulled out today.”
Next up for Clear Creek is a second straight postseason showdown with Kingwood on Tuesday.
“The team is very excited and primed for a rematch against Kingwood, who took us out last year in the second round of the playoffs,” Geise said.
