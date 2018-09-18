DICKINSON
In between the second and third sets after falling behind 0-2 in their road match Tuesday against the Dickinson Lady Gators, Clear Springs Chargers head volleyball coach Shannon McClellen pulled her team off the sidelines to have a chat behind the bleachers.
So, what was the message?
“It was, ‘We need to have a different mind-set, we need to have a short-term memory, that we’re a better team than how we were playing,’” McClellen said. “When we went over there, I said, ‘I can yell at you and scream at you, but that’s not going to do any good. What’s going to do us good is that we get in the right mental state of playing our game of volleyball.’”
McClellen’s words were apparently heard loud and clear by her players, as Clear Springs (ranked No. 6 in the Greater Houston area coaches poll) avoided an upset bid from Dickinson in a 23-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-10, 15-8 come-from-behind victory.
“We can definitely learn something from this match, going five with Dickinson,” McClellen said. “They’re scrappy, they have a good team, and they have some really good hitters. I definitely feel like we came back and did what we were supposed to do in the last three sets.”
With their backs against the wall in the match, the Chargers came out on fire, starting the third set on a 5-1 run capped by a kill and a big block from Kenadee Poye. Leading 6-3, a tip kill from Poye, a block from Shyia Richardson (nine kills), an ace by Avery Reynolds (24 assists) and a block from Erin Rogers (five blocks) ballooned that lead to 10-3, and from there, Clear Springs never really looked back.
Dickinson looked up to the task of reclaiming momentum to start the fourth set, but seven unanswered points by Clear Springs (highlighted by a kill and a block by Alana Dawson) turned a 6-4 Lady Gators lead into an 11-6 Chargers advantage. But, that was just the beginning of Clear Springs’ fourth-set charge, as a 10-1 run later on gave the Chargers a commanding 21-8 lead.
With the Lady Gators looking a little drained and the Chargers still firing away, Clear Springs rattled off seven straight points to start the fifth set, capped by back-to-back aces by Massiel Coronado. Dickinson was able to whittle the deficit down to four points at two separate times, but could not overcome Clear Springs’ hot start to the deciding frame.
“In the third game, there was a shift in momentum, and we just couldn’t get the momentum back on our side after that,” Dickinson head coach Kati Farias said. “It’s a tough match because we worked so hard in those first two games, and we were right there to close it out. But, we’ve got a lot of district left, so we just have to keep pushing forward.”
Haley Moses led the offense for Clear Springs with 12 kills, and Hannah Crawford led the Chargers’ defense with 25 digs.
Overall, the Chargers put forth a balanced effort with solid performances from multiple players. That, as well as the Chargers’ experience with long rallies in matches this season, saw them put forth the endurance needed to fend off a game Dickinson squad.
For Dickinson, Amaya Young put together an excellent showing — leading all players, by far, with 32 kills, leading her team on defense with 22 digs and chipping in two aces. Destiny Tom paced the Lady Gators’ offense with 48 assists, and Sharanda Anderson stuffed the stat sheet with eight kills, 15 digs and three aces.
Tied 10-10 in the opening set, three kills from Young and a pair of aces from Anderson fueled a 7-0 Dickinson run to stun the favored Chargers early. Clear Springs was actually able to battle back to take a 23-22 lead, but a kill and an ace from Anderson helped the Lady Gators close out the set.
Dickinson fell behind by as much as 11-16 in the second set, but steadily chipped away at Clear Springs’ lead. Trailing 20-21, a kill from Janell Harvell sparked a 4-0 run that turned the tides of the second set in the Lady Gators’ favor.
“What it boils down to is Dickinson out-played us in the first two sets,” McClellen said. “They played tough, and they didn’t let balls hit the ground. They out-hustled us.”
Clear Springs (3-0 in District 24-6A) returns to action 6 p.m. Friday at home against Alvin (0-3). Dickinson (1-3) has a crucial match up next in terms of righting the ship in district play and keeping playoff hopes afloat when the team hosts Clear Brook (0-3) at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
