It is looking more and more like a collision course between Friendswood and Ball High for the District 22-5A team tennis bragging rights.
The heavily-favored Mustangs improved to 2-0 in league play with a 19-0 shutout of Texas City on Friday, while the surprising Tors continued to lead the district race at 4-0 with a 16-3 win at Goose Creek Memorial on Monday.
Friendswood, ranked No. 12 in the state and No. 3 in Region III-5A in the latest Texas Tennis Coaches Association poll, was aided by a short-handed Stings lineup, Texas City having to forfeit five boys’ matches before the dual match even started.
From there, the Mustangs never looked back, winning all three of the girls’ doubles matches with 8-0 shutouts.
Collecting the goose eggs were the teams of No. 1 Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke, No. 2 Mia Gonzalez/Adri McElwain and No. 3 Nicole Mbibi/Linh Van.
“Our girls were really playing well and were a little more experienced overall,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said.
Adding to the Mustangs’ doubles victory total were the boys’ No. 1 Race Haas and Noah Smistad, 8-1 winners over Caleb Bryant and Conan Dunkel, and the mixed tandem of Nina Gonzalez and Mitchell Litvinov.
Nina Gonzalez and Litvinov eventually racked up the decisive 10th win with an 8-4 effort over Janet Chavez and Daniel Gracia.
Then, in singles, Adric Christensen, Rohan Sunkureddi and Matthew Fuhr prevailed for the Friendswood boys to go with a clean sweep by the Lady Mustangs’ No. 1 through 6 players – Mia Gonzalez, Nina Gonzalez, Van, McElwain, Mbibi and Elle Moss.
Fuhr defeated Dunkel at No. 3 boys, 8-0, while Moss was beating Arianna Garcia at No. 6 girls, 8-1.
The Mustangs were hoping to play Tomball in a non-district matchup on Saturday, but rain forced the two teams to look for a potential make-up date. Tomball is ranked No. 6 in the region.
“We are pretty proud of our ranking and honestly feel like it’s pretty accurate,” Cook said. “Of course, we would prefer to be ranked No. 1. But to be within five spots of (No. 10) Georgetown and (No. 7) College Station A&M Consolidated is reasonable enough for now.
“Most of our team is back, so I feel like we have an opportunity in front of us that should make all of our kids excited. If we really are better than them, which I suspect we may be, we will get our chance to prove it to ourselves and everyone else in the playoffs.”
Friendswood and Ball High are scheduled to meet in the last week of 22-5A at the Mustangs’ home courts on Oct. 9.
