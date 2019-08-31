LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek’s Wildcats played super tennis when it counted the most Friday.
In a battle for FM 518 bragging rights, the Wildcats won four of six clutch third-set super-tiebreakers to grab a hardfought 12-7 win over Clear Springs in the District 24-6A team tennis opener for both teams.
“Our (No.) 2 and 3 doubles really battled back after tough opening sets to win in their supers,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “Then our boys on the singles side took us home.”
The Wildcats won eight of the nine boys’ matches thanks to the 10-8 decisive-set heroics the No. 2 (Jonricco Abarquez/David Hoover) and No. 3 (Ethan Nguyen/Ryan Xu) teams pulled off in the doubles.
At the same time, teammates Carter Crookston and Brice Farine beat Henry Chen and Zander Cromwell in the No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-0.
Later, in the boys’ singles, Crookston, Nguyen, Hoover, Abarquez and Xu were all winners, Nguyen outlasting Rudy Ji in the No. 3 bout, 6-1, 3-6, 10-4.
Salvaging the lone boys’ singles win for the Chargers was Cromwell in a three-set thriller of his own at No. 2, defeating Farine 5-7, 7-6, 10-8.
“Springs was too good for us in the girls’ singles,” Geise said.
Clear Springs won four of the six girls’ singles, each in straight sets, Alli Schwartz leading the way with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Clarissa Valcoviak.
Adding to the Lady Chargers win total was Zoe Male at No. 2, Jessica Sammons at No. 4 and Caylian Vasquez at No. 6.
Clear Springs also won the No. 1 girls’ doubles when Male and Schwartz teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 shutout.
Clear Creek answered with the teams of No. 2 Sammons/Valcoviak and No. 3 Allison Shemwell/Jillian Wohl prevailing, the latter in three grueling sets.
Meanwhile, in other 24-6A action, Dickinson defeated Alvin 11-6, and Clear Lake downed Clear Brook 17-2. Clear Falls had a first-round bye.
“We are really proud to bring home a win in our first district match,” Gators head coach Christopher Reyes said. “We have been working so hard to have the mental toughness needed to win in this tough tennis district.”
Dickinson dominated the girls’ matchups, sweeping the doubles before adding five more wins in the singles, where John’Na Baldwin, Cecilia Chong, Haley Craton, Cortney Downey and Citlali Saavedra each won in straight sets.
Baldwin led the singles charge beating Jordan Weber at No. 1, 6-2, 6-2.
The Gators also won the mixed doubles, with Harrah Stephens and Reese Ragland rallying for a 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, 10-4 victory.
“As a team, we have focused on the importance of every match from top to bottom,” Reyes said. “We are excited for our start, but we want to keep working to get better and grow as a team.”
Earlier in the week, Clear Springs defeated Pasadena Dobie in a non-district affair, 12-7.
Heading the attack was the twosome of Schwartz and Male, first teaming up in the doubles for an 8-0 romp before rolling to easy straight-set wins in the top two singles.
“We had a tough match against Dobie,” Chargers head coach Gregg Parker said. “Their kids always compete well, and I think we were fortunate to win. Several matches could have gone either way.”
