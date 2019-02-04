After Friday’s Galveston County high school basketball action, some district standings got a whole lot more interesting, while others got more concrete. As the regular season concludes Tuesday for the girls and gets into the deep water for the boys, here’s a look at what’s happening.
FRIDAY’S OBSERVATIONS
• Crowded at the top: The Ball High Lady Tors got their biggest win of the season, toppling the Friendswood Lady Mustangs out of sole possession of first place in District 22-5A and creating a likely three-way tie for the district title after the dust settles Tuesday.
Ball High (11-2 in district) and Goose Creek Memorial (11-2) each close their regular seasons against teams at the bottom of the 22-5A standings, while Friendswood (11-2) hosts a solid, but beatable, Crosby (8-5) team.
• Signature win: The Friendswood Mustangs also logged an impressive victory that could shake up the District 22-5A standings on the boys’ side with a defeat of the Ball High Tors.
Friendswood (8-3 in district) moved up to one game behind Ball High (9-2) in the standings, and could very well move ahead of the Tors for the runner-up spot should the Mustangs win out and get a little help from the Tors’ remaining opponents.
TUESDAY’S GAME TO WATCH
• Clear Springs at Clear Creek girls: It’s pretty much do-or-die at this point for the Clear Creek Wildcats’ playoff hopes as they’ll likely need a win over the District 24-6A leading Clear Springs Chargers for a chance to get into the playoffs.
The Wildcats (5-6 in district) are currently tied for the fourth and final playoff spot with Alvin (5-6), and with the Lady Jackets hosting Dickinson (1-10), odds are not in favor of counting on a Lady Gators’ upset victory to save Clear Creek’s postseason hopes. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Butler Gym.
ALSO ON TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
• Boys:
Baytown Lee at Ball High, 7 p.m.
Clear Creek at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.
Alvin at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Friendswood at Crosby, 7 p.m.
Texas City at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Van Vleck at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.
Bay Area Christian at Pasadena First Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Briarwood at O’Connell, 7:30 p.m.
(Open) Clear Falls
• Girls:
Ball High at Baytown Lee, 6:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Alvin, 7 p.m.
Crosby at Friendswood, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Texas City, 7 p.m.
Van Vleck at Hitchcock, 6:15 p.m.
Bay Area Christian at Pasadena First Baptist, 6 p.m.
Houston Briarwood at O’Connell, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A girls
Clear Springs — 10-1
Clear Falls — 9-3
Clear Lake — 8-3
Clear Creek — 5-6
Alvin — 5-6
Dickinson — 1-10
Clear Brook — 1-10
Friday’s results:
Clear Falls 46, Clear Creek 41
Clear Springs 58, Clear Lake 46
Alvin 44, Clear Brook 39
(Open) Dickinson
• District 22-5A girls
Goose Creek Memorial — 11-2
Ball High — 11-2
Friendswood — 11-2
Crosby — 8-5
Santa Fe — 5-8
Texas City — 4-9
Galena Park — 1-12
Baytown Lee — 1-12
Friday’s results:
Ball High 49, Friendswood 33
GCM 89, Santa Fe 27
Crosby 65, Texas City 44
Galena Park 58, Lee 51
• District 24-6A boys
Dickinson — 9-0
Clear Creek — 7-2
Clear Lake — 7-2
Clear Brook — 4-5
Clear Springs — 4-6
Clear Falls — 1-9
Alvin — 1-9
Friday’s results:
Clear Creek 62, Clear Falls 51
Clear Lake 58, Clear Springs 41
Clear Brook 71, Alvin 46
(Open) Dickinson
• District 22-5A boys
Texas City — 10-1
Ball High — 9-2
Friendswood — 8-3
Crosby — 6-5
Baytown Lee — 5-6
Goose Creek Memorial — 4-7
Galena Park — 1-10
Santa Fe — 1-10
Friday’s results:
Friendswood 57, Ball High 44
GCM 47, Santa Fe 44
Texas City 69, Crosby 57
Lee 68, Galena Park 33
