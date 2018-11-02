DAYTON
The Santa Fe Indians clinched the football program’s first playoff berth since 2009 by outlasting a game Dayton Broncos squad for a 43-40 win Friday night at Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium.
The win, coupled with a Crosby loss against Nederland, ensures that Santa Fe will finish in the top four of the District 12-5A-II standings regardless of next Friday’s result against Barbers Hill at Joe Raitano Field. A win over the Eagles next week, though, gives the Indians the district’s No. 3 seed and avoids a first-round matchup against Class 5A powerhouse Fort Bend Marshall.
The Broncos once again played with one of the better teams in District 12-5A-II on Friday night, but once again came up a little bit short in the loss to the Indians.
Down 29-21 at the half, the Broncos closed the gap to 29-24 in the third quarter on a Hedil Cuatianquiz 36-yard field goal.
Dayton then moved in front early in the fourth quarter as A.J. Nail hooked up with Christian Olige on a 20-yard score and after a successful two-point conversion pass from Nail to Justin Santee the score was 32-29 in favor of the Broncos.
Nathan Kruger then scored from the 1-yard line to help his team regain the lead again at 36-32 with 5:47 left. The Indians then added some breathing room on a Bryce Montemayor 3-yard score to make it a 43-32 game with 3:49 remaining.
Dayton’s final score came with 35 seconds left on a Nail to Brent Monceaux 7-yard score. Nail then found Olige for two and the Broncos were within three. The Indians then recovered the onside kick to ice the game.
The second quarter featured a lot of offense as both teams combined for 43 points in the period.
Sante Fe (5-4, 3-2 in district) jumped in front late in the first quarter as they drove 93 yards on 14 plays with Kruger finding Montemayor on a 7-yard score to make it 7-0.
The Indians then took advantage of a 59-yard interception return by Bruce Erekson down to the Dayton 1-yard line to set the offense up for its next score with Kruger doing the honors a couple of plays later to run the advantage to 14-0 just two seconds into the quarter.
The Broncos (0-9, 0-6) then got on the scoreboard a couple of minutes later by moving 70 yards on eight plays with Tyres Brooks scoring from the 4-yard line to cut the deficit in half with 10:04 left in the half.
Santa Fe then answered with a Montemayor 53-yard scamper and a 21-7 lead. Dayton then pulled within 21-14 at the 6:23 mark of the quarter as Nail connected with Monceaux on a nice 39-yard score.
The Broncos then pulled even with 4:34 left in the first half as Nail hooked up with Jermond Lovely on a 47-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21-21.
Dayton looked as if they were going to at least head to the locker rooms tied late in the first half as they forced an Indians punt but the ball was muffed giving the Indians the football back deep into Bronco territory. Santa Fe scored four plays later on a Kruger to Austin Lamb 3-yard score to make it 29-21 at the break.
