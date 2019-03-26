FRIENDSWOOD
Mason Schulz flashed lights-out power on the mound and his Clear Springs teammates lit up Clear Brook pitchers with their bats.
It was that easy.
Schulz fired a one-hitter while the Chargers flipped the switch at the plate, clicking on 14 hits in a 9-1 whipping of the Wolverines on Tuesday night.
After Clear Springs bolted out to a fast 4-0 lead after one-half inning, the game was delayed nearly 30 minutes at the top of third when a youngster playing in the neighborhood beyond the outfield fence allegedly fired a BB-gun at the stadium lights and broke a fixture cover.
The stoppage hardly prevented Clear Springs and Schulz from dominating as the junior rang up six quick strikeouts over the third and fourth innings. He finished with 12 Ks and only two walks for the Chargers, now 3-0 in District 24-6A play.
“It was kind of concerning, it was almost a rain delay type of thing. The longer it took, he got out and played catch a bit to make sure he stayed loose,” said Clear Springs coach Chris Floyd. “Then we ran him back out there to see and he looked like he did before. He threw really well tonight.”
Schulz also pulled his weight at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs.
“I just had confidence,’’ Schulz said of the early offense. “My team came out, did what they had to do, I came out, did what I had to do.”
Schulz cracked a two-run double after Kai Woodard’s single and Michael Cervantes was hit by a pitch to open the game. Cameron Coop and Chase Arnaud added run-scoring hits as the Chargers roughed up Clear Brook freshman pitcher Cody Myers.
Arnaud and Mason Knight each had three hits sandwiched around a single recorded by Jacob Carpentier as the 7-8-9 hitters for Clear Springs combined for seven hits, four runs and four RBI.
“Those guys at the bottom are hitting the ball, getting on base,” Floyd said.
Josh Barlatta punctuated the power show with a long home run to open the top of the seventh.
Schulz lost his no-hit bid in the bottom of the sixth as pinch-hitter Colby McAllister lashed a clean single to center for Clear Brook, which dropped to 2-3 in the district.
“We’ve got a lot of youth on the mound and youth on the field. We have to play mistake-free and if we don’t play mistake-free, it gets ugly in a hurry,” said Clear Brook coach Gene Flores, who will take his team to Clear Springs on Friday. “We’re going to have to see the barrel on the ball a little bit more … see some guys compete.”
