Clear Springs’ Xai-Shaun Edwards runs out of the tackle attempts of Clear Lake’s Tyler Best and Max Perkins on his way to the end zone on a first quarter touchdown run at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Noah Thomas is grabbed by the helmet by Clear Lake’s Julian Humphrey on a reception attempt in the end zone during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Noah Thomas stiff-arms Clear Lake’s Damani Maxson on his way to the end zone on a second quarter touchdown grab at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Ali Schuster swoops in to break up a pass intended for Clear Lake’s Rodney Searles during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Xai-Shaun Edwards runs out of the tackle attempts of Clear Lake’s Tyler Best and Max Perkins on his way to the end zone on a first quarter touchdown run at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Lake quarterback Tyler Durst breaks away from Clear Springs defenders to score on a long run during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Noah Thomas is grabbed by the helmet by Clear Lake’s Julian Humphrey on a reception attempt in the end zone during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Xai-Shaun Edwards comes away with a piece of the paper banner while taking the field with his Chargers teammates at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs defenders Brennan Winter, left, and Elian Aguilar close in on Clear Lake receiver Rodney Searles during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs quarterback Cody Kuhlmann scrambles out of bounds on a run for first down yardage during the second quarter against Clear Lake at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Ky Woods breaks away from Clear Lake defenders defenders during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs players stand for the national anthem before their game against district rival Clear Lake at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Lake’s Matthew Fernandez breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Clear Springs’ Ashton Schumann during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Lake quarterback Tyler Durst is lifted into the air after scoring during the first quarter against Clear Springs at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Xai-Shaun Edwards scores during the first quarter against Clear Lake at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Noah Thomas, right, is unable to hang on to the ball in the end zone during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.