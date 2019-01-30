SANTA FE
Santa Fe senior wide receiver Austin Lamb on Friday entered the Skills Showdown’s best hands competition among some of the best high school athletes in the nation, many of whom hold Division I college offers. He left as the best of the bunch.
Part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl weekend festivities in Orlando, Fla., the goal of the best hands competition was to be the quickest to catch balls from a quarterback on seven different routes, and Lamb successfully hauled in all seven passes in a blistering time of 18 seconds to win the skills contest.
“I wasn’t surprised because he’s a heck of a player,” Santa Fe head coach Mark Kanipes said. “He’s got great skills. I was impressed with the quality of the kids that were there. Most of them were D1 guys, so they were all pretty good players. But, he competed well.”
With only a few sub-Division I college offers on the table, it could be said that the under-recruited Lamb carried a chip on his shoulder that helped propel him to the win. But, deep into basketball season, Lamb initially worried he might be rusty or out of his element. As soon as he stepped on the field, though, Lamb said he was locked in and felt like he was in football season form.
“When you go into a competition where you haven’t done anything in awhile, and everyone else is D1 and all they do is football, you get a little nervous, but then I got out there and laced up my cleats,” Lamb said. “I just knew it was go-time from there. It came naturally after that.”
Lamb was given the opportunity to compete in the Pro Bowl’s high school skills competition thanks to Kanipes being the Houston Texans’ nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. Each coaching nominee was allowed to invite one senior player to participate in the Skills Showdown.
On his first trip out of the state of Texas, seeing a different part of the country was among the highlights of the trip to Pro Bowl weekend for Lamb, as was getting to meet some NFL stars — like New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and running back Alvin Kamara (who Lamb said he caught in the middle of a game of Fortnite), and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley — up close and personal.
Lamb was among 50 total competitors who participated in one of six different skills contests. Like Lamb, 31 of those other players were guests of their respective head coaches who were nominated for the coach of the year award, while the rest of the field was filled out by some of the best players from the area.
